Crews continue search for Kyle Doan T

Almost 300 people from 10 different sheriff’s offices around California as well as Cal OES and Cal Fire are involved in the search.

The search involves dive team members, search and rescue personnel, K9s, and specialized heavy equipment.

Crews are also using advanced technology to help them in their search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Each search team is outfitted with a device that geo-locates their movements and allows them to pinpoint areas of interest. That information is relayed back to the command post for further analysis.

The sheriff’s office posted multiple times over the weekend on social media about the continued search efforts: