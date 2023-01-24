Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Anthony Davis scores 21 while coming off bench in Lakers return
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davisreturned Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 21 points in a 113-104 Los Angeles victory while coming off the bench for the first time in nearly a decade. Afterward he said he couldn't even remember the handful of times he...
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
LOS ANGELES --LeBron James scored 13 points and threw down two thunderous dunks in the span of four-plus minutes to cut a 21-pointClipperslead down to 10 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night. "It was scary," Clippers star guard Paul George said. "I've seen that look in Bron." This, though, was...
Kings GM Monte McNair agrees to contract extension, team says
After orchestrating a remarkable franchise renaissance, Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced. McNair, who had entered into the final months of his original three-year deal, has overseen the Kings (27-18) rise to third place in the Western Conference and a playoff berth that would end a 16-year postseason absence.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the visitingSan Antonio Spurs, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. Davis will be on a 20- to 24-minute restriction, easing back from a foot injury that had some...
Warriors battle back as Stephen Curry tossed for throwing mouthpiece
SAN FRANCISCO -- With Golden StateleadingMemphisby just two points with 1:14 remaining Wednesday night,Stephen Curry clapped his hands at Jordan Poole after what Curry said he thought was an ill-advised 3-point attempt by his Warriors teammate. While running back on defense, a frustrated Curry took out his mouthpiece and whipped...
Rob Pelinka: Rui Hachimura move 'doesn't mean our work is finished'
LOS ANGELES -- Having already made a major move 2 weeks before the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka still stressed urgency in upgrading the roster. "[We] felt like it was an...
Nigeria's Chima Moneke feels 'wanted again' after sudden Sacramento Kings exit
Nigeria international Chima Moneke told ESPN that he chose to sign for EuroLeague side AS Monaco because their red carpet treatment proved that, despite being harshly cast aside at the Sacramento Kings, he was truly wanted. Moneke secured his dream move to the NBA's Kings ahead of this season after...
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as All-Star captains
BOSTON -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the two teams that will take part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City. James ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- whom he is about to pass as the NBA's all-time scoring leader -- for most All-Star Game appearances with 19. James has now been a captain each of the six years the NBA has used the format of two captains drafting their individual teams. The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in his age-38 season.
Raja Bell: "Heat are a Piece Away"
The Miami Heat sit at 27-22 heading into tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat have looked great at times and they have had some rough nights as well as they continue to deal with injuries.
