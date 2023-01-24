Santa Maria Police investigating a Jan. 23 fatal traffic collision on Main Street

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic collision at Main Street and Kathleen Court on Jan 23 at 6:44 p.m., a 21 year old driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2009 Cadillac CTS 4-door was travelling westbound on Main Street when it collided with a large white box truck that was pulling into Main Street from Kathleen Court.

The 21 year old driver of the Cadillac was the sole occupant and died at the scene according to Santa Maria Police. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

Main Street between Hansen Way and Blosser Road remains closed while SMPD Traffic Bureau conducts its investigation of the incident.

Santa Maria Police Department has a notification here .

