Pro-Putin Flags at Australian Open Raise Concern Despite Ban

The presence of flags and vocal support for Vladamir Putin at the Australian Open seems to be growing by the day, despite a ban from the event organizers. Flags are traditionally a staple of the season-opening Grand Slam. However, the governing body of tennis in Australia announced a ban against flags from Russia and Belarus -- Putin’s main ally -- following multiple appearances, including a first-round match between a Ukrainian and Russian player, and complaints by Ukrainian officials.
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity

The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...

