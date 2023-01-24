Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KEVN
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snowcross arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood. Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.
KEVN
Timmer shining for SDSU women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has racked up a perfect 9-0 conference record. Head coach Aaron Johnston says the play of Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has been a big part of the team’s success.
KEVN
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chef from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the James Beard Award. Joseph Raney of Skogen and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanna’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
kotatv.com
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
KEVN
Snowfall throughout the rest of the week
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 22 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
KEVN
From ranch to city, livestock arriving for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.
frcheraldstar.com
Miss Rodeo South Dakota crowned at coronation event in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – Local Hot Springs resident Morgan Erickson was crowned Miss Rodeo Queen South Dakota this past Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at coronation ceremonies held at the Hot Springs American Legion. “We are so very proud of her,” said Jon Erickson, Morgan’s father. “She has worked really hard...
KEVN
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
kotatv.com
Multiple rounds of snow sticking around into the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and periods of heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mile per hour. An additional 1″ to 4″ inches of snow is possible for the northern Black Hills of South Dakota and the Wyoming Black Hills. These areas include Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, Nemo, Sundance, Aladdin, Beulah, and Four Corners. Outlying areas could see a trace up to an inch or two of snow.
KEVN
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
KEVN
BHSU men’s and women’s basketball teams defeat SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team defeated SD Mines 76-60 Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets are now 17-1 on the season. The Black Hills State women also knocked off the Hardrockers 52-46. In the high school ranks the Rapid City Christian boys and girls picked up wins against Custer.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Central girls basketball coach resigns mid-season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls basketball coach due to health concerns. Mach was in his first season with the Cobblers. “We want to thank Coach Mach for working with our Cobbler...
KEVN
A new flavor is intown, as Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of the year, people are on the hunt for Tag-alongs and Thin Mints as the Girl Scout cookie season is coming up. Girl Scouts Dakota horizons are excited about this cookie season as they are unveiling a brand new flavor, the Raspberry Rally.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
newscenter1.tv
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
KEVN
A non-profit organization creates a ‘family’ while teaching impaired skiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An annual event that offers various snow-related activities is back! Giving people who usually don’t get a chance to participate in winter sports a sense of freedom, comradery, and empowerment. The slopes at Terry Peak are perfect for skiing but for some people in...
KEVN
More snowfall on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, with consistent snowfall for the Northern Black Hills. Mostly dry conditions tomorrow morning, but then another round of snow will move in during the afternoon tomorrow and continue through the evening. The snow will once again dry up by Friday morning. Total accumulation from now until Friday morning will be around 4 to 6 inches for the Northern Black Hills. The South Dakota plains along with Rapid City will likely see an inch at most. Another round of snow is possible over the weekend. This round of snow will move into our area during the evening on Friday. This system may linger throughout the weekend, with light to moderate snow expected to stick around for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snow over the weekend will be much more consistent from place to place. There is a fairly large area where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. This includes all of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and southern counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rapid City and Northwestern South Dakota from 11am tomorrow until 3am Friday. We’ll see wind gusts up to 55 mph during the evening hours tomorrow. The wind will die down significantly for Friday. As far as temperatures, lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, but much colder weather will return over the weekend. Starting next week, high temperatures may only be in the single digits Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will likely drop below zero as well. The cold weather looks to continue through most of next week.
Comments / 0