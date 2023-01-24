ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

sfstandard.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at Neighbor Who Intervened in Oakland

A person who intervened when their neighbor’s car was being targeted by catalytic converter thieves was shot at Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on the 4000 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Oakland Hills. Police said that when...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute

Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SFPD Increases Presence in Asian Neighborhoods After Mass Shootings

After two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is boosting its police presence in neighborhoods with majority Asian populations. At a press conference Thursday, Police Chief Bill Scott said the department has immediately put up a plan to increase the uniformed officers...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone

ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
ALAMEDA, CA
sfbayview.com

SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers

In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem

OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
OAKLAND, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera

A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

