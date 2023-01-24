Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
via.news
Whitestone REIT, MDU Resources Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), MDU Resources Group (MDU), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4.66% 2023-01-16 23:13:06. MDU Resources Group (MDU) 2.88% 2023-01-14 17:11:08. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.22%...
via.news
FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
via.news
MarketAxess Holdings Stock Was Up By 10.44% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) rising 10.44% to $363.92 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,313.36. MarketAxess Holdings’s last close was $329.52, 15.54% under its 52-week high of $390.13. Is MarketAxess Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NYSE: MKTX)...
via.news
United Rentals Stock Was Up By 9.84% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 9.84% to $431.08 on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 0.47% to $15,963.53, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. United Rentals’s...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Shopify Stock Was Up By 10.96% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify rising 10.96% to $47.37 on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE dropped 0.03% to $15,863.19, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Shopify’s last close was $42.69,...
via.news
Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Hudson Pacific Properties, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 15.36% 2023-01-24 07:14:09. Hudson Pacific Properties...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) rose by a staggering 27.67% in 21 sessions from $33.46 at 2022-12-22, to $42.72 at 13:32 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 28.76% in 21 sessions from $9.04 at 2022-12-22, to $11.64 at 16:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.46% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 12.46% to $36.10 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 1.76% to $11,512.41. LendingTree’s last close was $32.10, 75.51% under its 52-week high of $131.10. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 29% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped by a staggering 29.85% in 21 sessions from $298.87 at 2022-12-22, to $209.66 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Enphase Energy’s...
Comments / 0