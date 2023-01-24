ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Waste Connections And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Whitestone REIT, MDU Resources Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), MDU Resources Group (MDU), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4.66% 2023-01-16 23:13:06. MDU Resources Group (MDU) 2.88% 2023-01-14 17:11:08. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.22%...
INDIANA STATE
via.news

FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Was Up By 10.44% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) rising 10.44% to $363.92 on Wednesday while NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,313.36. MarketAxess Holdings’s last close was $329.52, 15.54% under its 52-week high of $390.13. Is MarketAxess Holdings Stock a Good Investment?. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NYSE: MKTX)...
via.news

United Rentals Stock Was Up By 9.84% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 9.84% to $431.08 on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 0.47% to $15,963.53, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. United Rentals’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Shopify Stock Was Up By 10.96% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Shopify rising 10.96% to $47.37 on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE dropped 0.03% to $15,863.19, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Shopify’s last close was $42.69,...
via.news

Capital One Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) rose 9.1% to $116.20 at 14:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,856.80, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
LOUISIANA STATE
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
via.news

3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Hudson Pacific Properties, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 15.36% 2023-01-24 07:14:09. Hudson Pacific Properties...
via.news

Zillow Group Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) rose by a staggering 27.67% in 21 sessions from $33.46 at 2022-12-22, to $42.72 at 13:32 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend.
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
OKLAHOMA STATE
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

LendingTree Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.46% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 12.46% to $36.10 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 1.76% to $11,512.41. LendingTree’s last close was $32.10, 75.51% under its 52-week high of $131.10. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy