Virginia State

msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
via.news

Whitestone REIT, MDU Resources Group, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), MDU Resources Group (MDU), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Whitestone REIT (WSR) 4.66% 2023-01-16 23:13:06. MDU Resources Group (MDU) 2.88% 2023-01-14 17:11:08. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.22%...
via.news

Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
via.news

3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

MarketAxess Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) jumped 9.57% to $361.04 at 13:30 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,219.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
CNN

Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift

David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
via.news

United Rentals Stock Was Up By 9.84% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with United Rentals jumping 9.84% to $431.08 on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 0.47% to $15,963.53, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today. United Rentals’s...
via.news

Seagate Technology Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.18% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Seagate Technology (STX) rising 10.18% to $68.59 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 1.76% to $11,512.41. Seagate Technology’s last close was $62.25, 46.81% below its 52-week high of $117.03. About Seagate Technology. Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.

