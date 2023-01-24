ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
Everett, Dils, and Gillow Make Dean's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Alyson Everett of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics in...
The Saline Rec Center Hosts Group Meetings as Part of Feasibility Study

The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company

On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
City of Saline Ceases Passport Services

Beginning Feb. 1, the City of Saline will no longer offer passport services. This decision was made at the Jan. 23 city council meeting to discontinue services due to staffing capacity and regulations from the federal level that prohibit flexibility with offering the services. “We want to make sure our...
Saline Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Tom and Jerry

Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into...
Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman

Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
Saline Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Search

You may have noticed increased police activity in the area of Clark Street and Maple Road Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault in an apartment. Police arrived and called Huron Valley Ambulance for treatment for the victim. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was already gone.
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29

Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors. Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m. High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph...
Saline Police Seek Suspect in Theft from Junga's Ace Hardware

Saline Police are seeking help identifying suspects in a theft from Junga Ace Hardware on Michigan Avenue. On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 5:45 p.m., suspects in a dark-colored Chevy SUV stole about 32 green totes (as pictured above) from the fenced area east of the Ace Hardware store. If...
