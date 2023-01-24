On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.

SALINE, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO