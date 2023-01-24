Read full article on original website
thesalinepost.com
Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
thesalinepost.com
Everett, Dils, and Gillow Make Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Alyson Everett of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics in...
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Rec Center Hosts Group Meetings as Part of Feasibility Study
The Saline Rec Center will be hosting two focus group meetings, Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and Wednesday, February 1 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Saline Recreation Center located at 1866 Woodland Dr, Saline, MI 48176. These meetings will serve as an opportunity...
thesalinepost.com
Wife, Mother of 2 Alice Marie Steiner Worked for 35 Years at Michigan Bell Telephone Company
On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Mom walked into the arms of Jesus. Alice Marie Steiner was born on February 28th, 1935, in California Corners, MI, the daughter of Aaron and Harriet (Bennett) Waterbury. She attended a single room schoolhouse through eighth grade. Later she graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti, MI in 1952, where during her senior year, she was homecoming queen. On May 6th, 1958, Alice and Jack Steiner were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Alice had worked for 35 years for the Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline Ceases Passport Services
Beginning Feb. 1, the City of Saline will no longer offer passport services. This decision was made at the Jan. 23 city council meeting to discontinue services due to staffing capacity and regulations from the federal level that prohibit flexibility with offering the services. “We want to make sure our...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Craft Show Gift Basket Contest
On Saturday, March 18 from 8 AM - 2 PM your basket will compete in a creativity contest at the.
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Toy Show, Swim-A-Saurus Rex and Pokemon Weekend
It appears to be that time of year - when events on community calendars are few and far between. Help your friends and neighbors find great things to do, right here in Saline. Post to our free community calendar. ... 4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 27 -...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Emagine Hosts Sensory-Friendly Screening of Tom and Jerry
Join Emagine Entertainment in Saline for a unique, sensory-friendly screening of TOM AND JERRY at noon, Saturday, Feb. 4 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Track Down Missing Woman
Police tracked through the snow for about 30 minutes before locating a reported suicidal subject and getting her medical attention. Around 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the mobile home park at 475 North Maple Road for a subject who was potentially suicidal and sending text messages showing self-harm. When police arrived at the residence, the woman was gone. Several police officers checked the immediate vicinity for her, scouring the area near the woods and library.
thesalinepost.com
Snowstorm Makes for a Busy Afternoon at the Saline Area Fire Department
11:52 a.m. - White van in the ditch on Platt Road near Begole Road. There was minor damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries. 12:07 p.m. - Electrical hazard. Transformer sparking on the 200 block of Willis Road. 1:20 p.m. - White vehicle in a ditch near Moon and...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Search
You may have noticed increased police activity in the area of Clark Street and Maple Road Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault in an apartment. Police arrived and called Huron Valley Ambulance for treatment for the victim. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was already gone.
thesalinepost.com
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jan 27 - Sunday, Jan 29
Well, it only took until the last week of January, but winter is here, snow days and all. Still, the temperatures aren't awful for this time of year. Enjoy the outdoors. Snow most likely from 4-11 p.m. High: 32° Low: 19° with a 55% chance of snow with 9 mph...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Seek Suspect in Theft from Junga's Ace Hardware
Saline Police are seeking help identifying suspects in a theft from Junga Ace Hardware on Michigan Avenue. On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 5:45 p.m., suspects in a dark-colored Chevy SUV stole about 32 green totes (as pictured above) from the fenced area east of the Ace Hardware store. If...
thesalinepost.com
BASKETBALL: Buzzer-Beating 3 From Roehm Lifts Hornets Over Pioneer, Saline Remains Unbeaten in SEC Red
ANN ARBOR - Freshman Keira Roehm beat the buzzer with a three-point shot to lift Saline to a 35-33 win over host Pioneer Tuesday. The win lifted Saline to 6-0 in the SEC Red and 12-2 overall. Saline and Bedford face off Friday at Saline High School at 5:30 p.m....
