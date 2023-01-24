Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,036.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2624, 99.99% below its average volume of 11646341357.95. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Thursday, 26 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.204% up from its 52-week low and 5.626% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/CNH Bearish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.235% up from its 52-week low and 0.527% down from its 52-week high. Eur/usd May test the 1.10 mark short-term – commerzbank. According to FXStreet on Tuesday, 24 January, "It is quite possible that the divergence between the Euro and the Dollar will widen even more during this week, although the EUR/USD move has already gone a long way. ", "However, under these circumstances, not many market participants will want to resist rising EUR/USD levels."
EUR/JPY 200-day SMA Holding Price: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY now treads water in the 141.40 region after bottoming out in weekly lows near 140.80 earlier in the session on Thursday. FXStreet reported on the fact that in case the downside accelerates, the next support of note emerges at the 200-day SMA, today at 140.80. A sustainable drop below the latter exposes extra weakness to, initially, the 138.00 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD Bulls Brace For Another Battle With Five-week-old: Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After a decline from its nine-month peak during late trading hours on Monday, EUR/USD resumes the run-up toward the key short-term hurdle. It rose to 1.0875 in early Tuesday. The major currency pair bounces back from the 21-Exponential moving average (EMA) of around 1.0850 at press time.
BoJ’s Policies, BofA Says That Selling USD/JPY Rallies Is Unwise: (USDJPY) Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Bank of America Global Research economists plan to sell USD/JPY during rallies. They also expect the British Pound to have more upside in the short term. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $129.74.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 7.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,093.83. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.24% up from its 52-week low and 4.08% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CHF Falls Below Due To Broad-based US Dollar Weakness Prior US GDP Release: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF stands on slippery grounds as it drops to 0.9170 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair renews its intraday low to extend the previous day’s pullback from the weekly high. FXStreet reported on the fact that the quote’s latest...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
EUR/JPY Fenced Around 141.50, Despite ECB Reiterates Further Policy Tightening: Jumps By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY is under pressure to extend its recovery movement above the resistance at 141.50 during the Tokyo session. After a huge sell-off, the cross tried to recover below 141.00 Wednesday. After the German IFO Business Climate (Jan), data was released, the Euro came under immense pressure. While the economic data was consistent with 90.2’s estimates, it was higher than that of 88.6.
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Coffee (KC) is $163.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1039, 94.28% below its average volume of 18181.47. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Exact Sciences Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 21 sessions from $50.45 at 2022-12-23, to $64.25 at 19:26 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
NVIDIA Stock Is 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose by a staggering 22.26% in 10 sessions from $156.28 at 2023-01-09, to $191.07 at 14:42 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 8.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 26 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,396.64. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1111987000, 82.2% below its average volume of 6250601852.49. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 28.76% in 21 sessions from $9.04 at 2022-12-22, to $11.64 at 16:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Duke Energy And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Duke Energy (DUK), Cisco (CSCO), Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 29% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped by a staggering 29.85% in 21 sessions from $298.87 at 2022-12-22, to $209.66 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Enphase Energy’s...
