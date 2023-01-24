(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY is under pressure to extend its recovery movement above the resistance at 141.50 during the Tokyo session. After a huge sell-off, the cross tried to recover below 141.00 Wednesday. After the German IFO Business Climate (Jan), data was released, the Euro came under immense pressure. While the economic data was consistent with 90.2’s estimates, it was higher than that of 88.6.

1 DAY AGO