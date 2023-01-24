Read full article on original website
Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,036.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2624, 99.99% below its average volume of 11646341357.95. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,479.00. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX All Australian 200 (AUD) Index is an...
USD/EUR Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:11 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.402% up from its 52-week low and 12.517% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
EUR/JPY 200-day SMA Holding Price: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY now treads water in the 141.40 region after bottoming out in weekly lows near 140.80 earlier in the session on Thursday. FXStreet reported on the fact that in case the downside accelerates, the next support of note emerges at the 200-day SMA, today at 140.80. A sustainable drop below the latter exposes extra weakness to, initially, the 138.00 neighbourhood.
BoJ’s Policies, BofA Says That Selling USD/JPY Rallies Is Unwise: (USDJPY) Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Bank of America Global Research economists plan to sell USD/JPY during rallies. They also expect the British Pound to have more upside in the short term. USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $129.74.
Cocoa Futures Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.3% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,624.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 11716, 99.92% below its average volume of 15980941.78. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Western Digital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) rose by a staggering 30.85% in 21 sessions from $31.36 at 2022-12-21, to $41.04 at 13:28 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,110.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.38% up from its 52-week low and 3.98% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/USD Bulls Brace For Another Battle With Five-week-old: Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After a decline from its nine-month peak during late trading hours on Monday, EUR/USD resumes the run-up toward the key short-term hurdle. It rose to 1.0875 in early Tuesday. The major currency pair bounces back from the 21-Exponential moving average (EMA) of around 1.0850 at press time.
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.065% up from its 52-week low and 0.2% down from its 52-week high. News about. According...
EUR/JPY Fenced Around 141.50, Despite ECB Reiterates Further Policy Tightening: Jumps By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY is under pressure to extend its recovery movement above the resistance at 141.50 during the Tokyo session. After a huge sell-off, the cross tried to recover below 141.00 Wednesday. After the German IFO Business Climate (Jan), data was released, the Euro came under immense pressure. While the economic data was consistent with 90.2’s estimates, it was higher than that of 88.6.
S&P 500 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,023.11. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 428102366, 80.96% below its average volume of 2249445622.51. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.76% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.69. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.41% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.91 and 1.07% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.47.
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.72% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,721.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 59, 99.99% below its average volume of 5458404727.35. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Exact Sciences Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 21 sessions from $50.45 at 2022-12-23, to $64.25 at 19:26 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
