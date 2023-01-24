Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hennepin County conducts homelessness count
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
How One US City is Beginning a Truth and Reconciliation Program
George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in May 2020 led to racial reckonings across the country, inspiring marches, protests, demands for racial equity, and promises from public leaders to address institutional racism in their respective governments. Now, two and a half years after the killing of Floyd, one such promise...
"Safe Spaces" offers lifeline to human trafficking, abuse victims in Hennepin County
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new pilot program in the heart of the Twin Cities is offering a lifeline to victims of human trafficking and abuse."Human trafficking happens every day in our community and it's important we provide means of communication to those victims when they are ready to ask for help," Senior Administrative Manager Liudmila Trandafilava said.In October of 2021, Trandafilava vividly recalls a day when she walked into work at the Hennepin County Government Center and saw a man gripping the hand of a woman who appeared to be in distress."When I saw her hand, that was terrifying. And terrifying to...
Another guilty plea in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 28, 2022. A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in a fraud scheme that authorities say siphoned $250 million in federal funds intended to feed hungry children during the pandemic. The U.S....
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die next to lake
A Minnesota woman admitted in a guilty plea Wednesday that she left her newborn baby boy to die on the shore of a lake in 2003, CBS Minnesota reported.Jennifer Matter, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the baby's death. She will be sentenced April 28.Matter was arrested May 10, 2022, at her home in Belvidere Township outside Red Wing.Prosecutors have said DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found dead by the Mississippi River in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case.Teenagers found the baby boy's body Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac on the shore...
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Mental health tops Goodhue County health concerns
The health of Goodhue County residents is the subject of a newly released report. The 2022 Goodhue County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies top health issues and offers a starting point to identify health inequities. Top 10 health issues identified in the report:. Mental health and mental disorders. Housing and...
ccxmedia.org
UPDATE: 911 Service Impacting Verizon Customers Restored
Verizon cell phone customers trying to dial 911 using local call centers have had their service restored. The issue impacted suburbs that use Hennepin County dispatch, as well as other Twin Cities emergency communication networks. “Normal service has been restored,” said Jeremy Zoss, spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office....
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
