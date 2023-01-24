ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Hennepin County conducts homelessness count

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage

Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Safe Spaces" offers lifeline to human trafficking, abuse victims in Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new pilot program in the heart of the Twin Cities is offering a lifeline to victims of human trafficking and abuse."Human trafficking happens every day in our community and it's important we provide means of communication to those victims when they are ready to ask for help," Senior Administrative Manager Liudmila Trandafilava said.In October of 2021, Trandafilava vividly recalls a day when she walked into work at the Hennepin County Government Center and saw a man gripping the hand of a woman who appeared to be in distress."When I saw her hand, that was terrifying. And terrifying to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS News

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die next to lake

A Minnesota woman admitted in a guilty plea Wednesday that she left her newborn baby boy to die on the shore of a lake in 2003, CBS Minnesota reported.Jennifer Matter, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the baby's death. She will be sentenced April 28.Matter was arrested May 10, 2022, at her home in Belvidere Township outside Red Wing.Prosecutors have said DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found dead by the Mississippi River in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case.Teenagers found the baby boy's body Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac on the shore...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals

MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Mental health tops Goodhue County health concerns

The health of Goodhue County residents is the subject of a newly released report. The 2022 Goodhue County Community Health Needs Assessment identifies top health issues and offers a starting point to identify health inequities. Top 10 health issues identified in the report:. Mental health and mental disorders. Housing and...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

UPDATE: 911 Service Impacting Verizon Customers Restored

Verizon cell phone customers trying to dial 911 using local call centers have had their service restored. The issue impacted suburbs that use Hennepin County dispatch, as well as other Twin Cities emergency communication networks. “Normal service has been restored,” said Jeremy Zoss, spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office....
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
ANOKA, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
HUDSON, WI

