Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/24/23–1/25/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper man gets prison term for eluding police, destroying city planter and tree
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to 2–4 years in state prison for fleeing law enforcement and causing thousands of dollars in property damage last year. Jesse James DeWitt, 26, was sentenced to three concurrent sentences Thursday in Natrona County District Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated eluding and two counts of property destruction.
oilcity.news
Man convicted of assaulting pregnant woman sentenced for stalking her from jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man previously sentenced to a state prison term for assaulting a pregnant woman has received an additional concurrent sentence for stalking the victim from jail. Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years on the stalking case on Wednesday. The term will run concurrent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/26/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 26. Circuit Court Judge Mciahel Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s Office seeks Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee and asking for the public’s help. Anthony Ortega, 23, failed to return from work release on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m., according to the NCSO release. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/23/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/18/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
oilcity.news
Project Homeless Connect Natrona County to provide variety of services to area homeless
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County” event, hosted by the Casper Housing Authority CARES, is set to take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day-long event will provide people with hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, job...
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Library hosts teen poetry reading contest
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, Natrona County teenagers will have a change to show their artistic side with the annual Poetry Out Loud competition. Poetry Out Loud is a free arts education program from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Offered locally in partnership with the Wyoming Arts Council, the Natrona County Library will host the local competition for high school students on Feb. 11.
oilcity.news
Natrona County High School DECA team achieves THRIVE-level chapter campaigns
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School DECA students have been recognized for achieving THRIVE-level chapter campaigns. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their leadership program. These collaborative projects provide opportunities to grow the chapter’s membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and the local community.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil City News readers send in their winter wonder snaps
CASPER, Wyo. — Let’s be honest: Wintertime in central Wyoming can be intensely frustrating. It’s cold, often windy, and this year it’s been unusually snowy. Everything takes a bit more effort, from driving to simply dressing up with the proper clothing. That said, there are times...
oilcity.news
‘Volunteer Family Day’ allows citizens to help Food Bank of Wyoming fulfill need
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting citizens to volunteer at the center’s distribution warehouse during Volunteer Family Day. According to a release, volunteers are encouraged to help build and fill boxes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The boxes of food will be distributed throughout Wyoming communities.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art
CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
oilcity.news
KW students head to state capitol for ‘We The People’ competition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh High School AP Government and Politics class took part in the annual “We The People” statewide competition in Cheyenne recently. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students are challenged to research a constitutional subject in order to learn civil discourse and other government issues.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. – Swaths of interstate and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 spanning from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show
CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods, last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
oilcity.news
Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
Comments / 0