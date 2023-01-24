Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY 200-day SMA Holding Price: 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY now treads water in the 141.40 region after bottoming out in weekly lows near 140.80 earlier in the session on Thursday. FXStreet reported on the fact that in case the downside accelerates, the next support of note emerges at the 200-day SMA, today at 140.80. A sustainable drop below the latter exposes extra weakness to, initially, the 138.00 neighbourhood.
S&P 500 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,016.41. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 1662030000, 26.13% below its average volume of 2250200346.52. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 26 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,110.43. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.38% up from its 52-week low and 3.98% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Over 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 5.79% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Thursday, 26 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,675.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 212, 99.99% below its average volume of 5382593556.55. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Fenced Around 141.50, Despite ECB Reiterates Further Policy Tightening: Jumps By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY is under pressure to extend its recovery movement above the resistance at 141.50 during the Tokyo session. After a huge sell-off, the cross tried to recover below 141.00 Wednesday. After the German IFO Business Climate (Jan), data was released, the Euro came under immense pressure. While the economic data was consistent with 90.2’s estimates, it was higher than that of 88.6.
Platinum Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.96% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,047.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16382, 99.99% below its average volume of 11734705047.03. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 12.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, Coffee (KC) is $160.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 476, 97.44% below its average volume of 18603.26. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Western Digital Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) rose by a staggering 30.85% in 21 sessions from $31.36 at 2022-12-21, to $41.04 at 13:28 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 29% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped by a staggering 29.85% in 21 sessions from $298.87 at 2022-12-22, to $209.66 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Enphase Energy’s...
Niu Technologies Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $4.69 at 15.99, to $5.44 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.64% to $11,261.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Nano Dimension Stock Bullish By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose by a staggering 15.74% in 5 sessions from $2.34 at 15.74, to $2.71 at 15:15 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE Composite Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,856.80. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.03% up from its 52-week low and 5.2% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 25 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,110.81. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1045840000, 83.46% below its average volume of 6324265722.59. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
Exact Sciences Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 21 sessions from $50.45 at 2022-12-23, to $64.25 at 19:26 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,313.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
NVIDIA Stock Is 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose by a staggering 22.26% in 10 sessions from $156.28 at 2023-01-09, to $191.07 at 14:42 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
IMAC Holdings And Greencity Acquisition Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are IMAC Holdings, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Kintara Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 IMAC Holdings...
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (CPG), Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
FAT Brands And Entera Bio Ltd. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are FAT Brands, Shopify, and MarketAxess Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 FAT Brands (FATBW)...
