CEO: Amedisys to partner with major payer on palliative care deal
An upcoming deal with a large payer will push Amedisys deeper into palliative care, Amedisys Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow told McKnight’s Home Care Daily Pulse this week at the Home Care 100 conference in Orlando. He said the company likely will make an announcement in the next couple of weeks.
Risk can result in big gains for home health agencies, providers say
Home healthcare can potentially reap substantial financial rewards as managed care plans look to providers to take on more risk. That was the message earlier this week from a session of the Home Care 100 conference in Orlando. “You take on the full risk where you are managing the total...
New partnership will launch large hospital-at-home program in Florida
Orlando Health announced earlier this week it has tapped healthcare technology platform Biofourmis to help roll out a hospital-at-home program across its 23-hospital system. Orlando Health hopes to launch the at-home acute care program early this year. “Delivering hospital-level care within the patient’s home has been a goal for Orlando...
