Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow Representatives
Stuart Varney: Biden's economy is heading for trouble
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's response to Republican lawmakers attempting to cut federal spending as the U.S. hits $31.4 trillion in debt.
Nancy Pelosi says age is not 'a positive thing' for Biden as the 80-year-old president ponders launching a reelection campaign
Pelosi said Biden "has done a great job" as president. But she added that Democrats had "other great candidates" who could beat Trump in 2024.
McConnell: U.S. debt limit solution must come from Biden, McCarthy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any agreement to address the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a first-ever default by Washington will have to come from President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
The Justice Department is making headway as it looks to resolve a lawsuit against two eye care providers, accusing both of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kevin McCarthy calls out WH over Social Security, Medicare budget cut speculation: 'None of that is true'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims he's not considering budget cuts to Social Security or Medicare as Congress negotiates fiscal pathways to raising the debt ceiling.
President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.
Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Stefanik says ‘abuse and weaponization’ of Biden federal agencies must be ‘rooted out’ by GOP in majority
Elise Stefanik says the government “has a responsibility to serve the American people — not go after them" and the new House Subcommittee on Weaponization will do important work.
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' in push for federal rent control law
WASHINGTON —The Biden administration announced new actions Wednesday to increase fairness in the rental market and further principles of fair housing. According to a statement from the White House, these actions align with a new Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights that the Administration is also releasing. The...
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Accuses January 6 Committee Of 'Callous Mishandling' Her Personal Data After Cellphone Hack
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had her personal cellphone hacked and blamed the US House Select Committee for the breach, alleging the group mishandled her personal information, RadarOnline.com has learned. In addition to the allegation against the January 6 Committee, Noem, 51, called on US Attorney General Merrick Garland and members of congress to investigate the personal data leak, which included sensitive information belonging to the governor's family members like social security numbers.The governor had her personal cellphone hacked after the January 6 Committee released White House visitor logs from former president Donald Trump. The logs featured uncensored information associated...
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.
