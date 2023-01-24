ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity

The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict

Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."
Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary Marked With Survivors Gathering

Survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau are gathering Friday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp in the final months of World War II, amid the horror of war again shattering peace in Europe. The former concentration and extermination camp is located in the town of...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
