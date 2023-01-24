Read full article on original website
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Game-Changing Abrams Tanks Present One Glaring Problem for Ukraine
Among the issues Ukraine's military may face with the U.S. tanks is the ability to keep them running.
Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Launches ‘Massive' Strikes on Ukraine After Western Allies Agree to Send Tanks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia launched what the head of Ukraine's armed forces called a "massive" set of missile strikes Thursday, with 55 air and sea-based missiles launched at various targets, including the capital Kyiv. The...
Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity
The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
For Ukraine, Western Tanks Could Be a Game Changer in the Conflict
Germany and the U.S. have decided to send dozens of their own respective battle tanks. There was delight in Kyiv, with officials saying it could be a game changer in war. And anger in Moscow with officials there calling the latest donation of military equipment by NATO, and offensive weaponry no less, as "extremely dangerous."
Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary Marked With Survivors Gathering
Survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau are gathering Friday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp in the final months of World War II, amid the horror of war again shattering peace in Europe. The former concentration and extermination camp is located in the town of...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
