Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida; 25 arrested
MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 25 people accused of participating in a wire fraud scheme in Florida that they say created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the scheme also involved transcripts from the nursing schools for people seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses. The schools have now closed. Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.
State of emergency declared over Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, giving him the option of calling in the Georgia National Guard to help “subdue riot and unlawful assembly.” The declaration lets the Republican governor call up to 1,000 Guard members over the next 15 days. A Kemp spokesperson says there has been no mobilization so far and the order is a precautionary measure that gives the governor the ability to act if necessary. Thursday’s declaration is in response to a violent protest Saturday night in downtown Atlanta over the fatal shooting by authorities of an environmental activist said to have shot a state trooper. Protesters set a police cruiser on fire and threw rocks at a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation.
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday. The government chose Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. Genera is a subsidiary of New York-based New Fortress Energy, which works closely with Shell Oil and other fossil-fuel producers. The island has been struggling to rebuild its crumbling power grid amid chronic power outages blamed in part on what Gov. Pedro Pierluisi called “archaic and unstable” generation units. Genera PR will have monopoly power as it handles fuel purchases for the island’s 12 power facilities as part of hte 10-year deal.
