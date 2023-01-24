ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Red Sea Urchin in Southern California Could Suffer from Climate Change, New Report Finds

Recent reports showed that climate change and ocean acidification could affect marine animals and organisms, including the Red Sea Urchin in Southern California. Scientists and researchers have raised concerns over the impact of climate change and the warming of waters on marine biodiversity. Aquatic animals are sensitive to water temperatures,...
natureworldnews.com

Dolphin Deaths Increase in France, Activists Call Halting of Atlantic Fishing

Dolphin deaths have continued along the coastline and off the shores of France, and the number of the dead marine animals has continued to increase in recent years, even as of late January 2023. Multiple reports indicated tensions between fishermen and conservationists have increased. Under these circumstances, activists reportedly called...
natureworldnews.com

Rapid Economic Growth Has Driven Rare Species of Large Carnivores to Extinction

Scientists at the University of Reading examined the global fortunes of 50 large carnivore species over the last 50 years. They discovered that social and economic factors, such as quality of life, were more closely associated with large carnivore species declines than purely environmental factors, such as habitat loss. The...
natureworldnews.com

Devil Bird Sighting Across Melbourne Becomes Common Due to Climate Change

According to researchers, climate change could be one of the reasons why the so-called devil bird, recognized for its incessant late-night mating call, has become increasingly common in Melbourne's outer suburbs. Devil bird sightings in Melbourne raise migration. The koel, a migratory bird, typically comes in Australia from Papua New...
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Sea Level Rise Could Hit Earth Earlier Than Previously Thought [Study]

Climate change and global warming scientific data has left people with less time to prepare for an extreme sea level rise than, according to a new study led by a research team in the Netherlands and Singapore. The researchers used satellite technology as a new and more accurate method to...
natureworldnews.com

Tonga Volcanic Eruption Temporarily Increases Global Temperature Over 1.5 Degrees Celsius

Global temperature has risen to over 1.5 degrees Celsius temporarily following the Tonga volcanic eruption last year. This is according to models from a new study that shows such eruption has increased the chance of Earth to further increase its ongoing planetary warming. In 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai submarine...
natureworldnews.com

Elephants Play an Important Role in the Creation of Forests and the Preservation of Forest Biodiversity in Africa

Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that elephants play an important role in creating forests that store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of African forests. If elephants, which are already critically endangered, become extinct, the rainforests of...
natureworldnews.com

Why Do Animals Have Different Life Cycles?

For more than a century, biologists have begun to wonder why animals have varied life cycles. Humans and most vertebrates, for example, develop directly into a fully formed but smaller version of an adult. Many other animals, on the other hand, give birth to stunningly diverse intermediate forms known as...
natureworldnews.com

Conservationists Claim that Environmental Laws Failed to Protect Threatened Species in Australia

The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999 (EPBC Act) does not safeguard vulnerable species, according to a joint investigation conducted by UQ Ph.D. candidate Natalya Maitz that examined projected habitat degradation in Queensland and New South Wales. According to Ms. Maitz, the methodology created to categorize development projects...
natureworldnews.com

Amami Rabbit Shown to Help in Seed Dispersal of Non-Photosynthetic Plant

The iconic but threatened Amami rabbit (Pentalagus furnessi) has been shown to play an important role in seed dispersal for non-photosynthetic plant Balanophora yuwanensis. This discovery was made by Professor Suetsugu Kenji and graduate student Hashiwaki Hiromu of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, and it sheds some light on the completely undiscovered environmental role of world's only dark-furred wild rabbit.
natureworldnews.com

Ants Looking for Sugar Water is New Advancement in Detecting Cancer, Study Shows

A recent study suggested that the next development in detecting cancer may involve ants searching for sugar water. Even though ants lack a nose, they are still capable of smelling out cancer. The insects have a remarkable sense of smell and can detect tumors thanks to the numerous olfactory receptors on their antennae.
natureworldnews.com

Black Death: Bubonic Plague Pandemic May Not Have Been Spread by Rats [Study]

The Black Death or the bubonic plague that ravaged Europe between 1347 and 1353 killed millions of people, continuing across the continent even until the 19th century. Characterized by black boils on the skin, the disease was a global pandemic caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. The bubonic plague laid...

