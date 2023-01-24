ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Loved ones remember grandfather killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

A community came together on Tuesday night to remember the 11 victims killed in a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday. A candlelight vigil was held outside the entrance of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Locals gathered to share in their grief and anguish, devastated in the wake of a senseless tragedy.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Monterey Park victims fund receives $100K donation from Pechanga Tribe

Victims of the Monterey Park deadly mass shooting received a sizeable donation from a Southern California tribe. The Pechanga Band of Indians announced Wednesday it would be contributing $100,000 to the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victims Fund. The donation drive is hosted on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s listed goal was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Person in custody after massive Westlake apartment complex fire

One person was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with a massive structure fire inside a two-story apartment building in Westlake. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Monterey Park Tribute: Japanese American National Museum

Gayle Anderson reports the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo begins a month of mourning in memory of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. Museum officials say every night for a month, the museum will light the beacon in the museum’s Pavilion to mark the lives lost and the community trauma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured, 1 critically, in Hollywood apartment complex fire

A fire at an apartment complex in Hollywood early Wednesday morning left one man in critical condition and hospitalized two other women. The blaze at a six-unit complex in the 1700 block of North Van Ness Avenue was contained to the unit where it began and extinguished in 35 minutes by 58 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

The Infatuation names the best new restaurants in L.A. of 2023

Brant Cox, editorial lead for The Infatuation L.A., joined us on the KTLA 5 Morning News to talk about the best new restaurants in Los Angeles. He featured the taco truck Simón, Japanese-Taiwanese restaurant Ryla in Hermosa Beach, and the Sherman Oaks Israeli takeout window spot called Borekas Sephardic Pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man dies after falling 50 feet at the Port of Los Angeles

A man was killed after falling roughly 50 feet from top of a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of S. Navy Way around 4:45 p.m., initially for a rescue operation. When firefighters arrived on scene, however, they found that the man had been gravely injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Revamped homeless count returns to Los Angeles

The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count returned on Tuesday, and organizers have made some changes to previous years’ efforts. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the use of a new counting app and the hire of a demographer and two data scientists, among other changes. The moves follow...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy