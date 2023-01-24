Read full article on original website
DED Awards Funding For Workforce Training Programs
The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will award $30 million dollars through the ARPA Workforce Training Program. The program was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will focus on helping companies deal with workforce shortages. The ARPA Workforce Training Grant Program was launched in August...
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
Veterans Mental Health Bill Offered In Missouri House
Missouri Veterans Recognition War Medallion Program. Photo by Missouri National Guard. moguard.ngb.mil. One House member continues his push to reduce suicide in Missouri, particularly among the state’s veterans. Representative Dave Griffith has made veterans’ issues a priority throughout his five years in the House, and now chairs the chamber’s...
Apply Online During February For MDC Spring Managed Turkey Hunts
Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey-managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website. Drawing results will be available starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be on April 1 and 2, with the regular spring season running from April 17...
Missouri Man Asks Governor to Block the State’s Plan to Execute Him Next Month
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Alisa Nelson reports.
Parson’s Signs Executive Order in Response to the Winter Snow Blast Hitting Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri House Committee Hears Bill Designed to Combat Veterans Suicide
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri House committee is weighing legislation designed to reduce the number of military veterans committing suicide. Missouri has one of the highest veteran suicide rates in the nation, according to a recently released report by an interim State House committee. Republican Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City says numerous veterans made input into the report:
EPA Report: Iowa Has the Worst Radon Levels in the USA
(Radio Iowa) A federal E-P-A report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless — and it’s also radioactive.
Super Science Saturday At Mo West This Weekend
Kids of all ages interested in science will be flocking to Missouri Western this weekend for the 23rd annual Super Science Saturday event. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Museums team-up again to host the 23rd annual Super Science Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 28.
Tomorrow is One-Day Census for Homeless People Across Iowa
(Radio Iowa) What’s known as the Point in Time Count will be conducted tomorrow (Wednesday), involving community service agencies across Iowa who are working to gauge Iowa’s homeless population. Tanya Thielen is housing services coordinator for Upper Des Moines Opportunity, based in Graettinger. Thielen says the counts are required every year by the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price
Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
Iowa Launches Campaign to Educate Kids, Parents About Counterfeit Pills, Fentanyl
(Radio Iowa) The State of Iowa is launching an advertising campaign targeting children, teens and parents to educate them about the deadly dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl. State Medical Director Dr. Robert Kruse says the two-fold messaging is designed to reach children as young as five years old, middle and high schoolers, as well as adults.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
National Party Leaders Take Another Step Toward Dethroning Iowa Democratic Party’s First-in-the-Nation Caucuses
(Radio Iowa) A group of national Democrats has taken another step toward excluding Iowa from a group of five states to host the first voting in the 2024 presidential campaign. Mo Elleithee, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel, says it shows the party is not being held hostage by history.
Fatal DWI Driver Sentenced to 15 Years
A St. Joseph man that had previously pleaded guilty to being the person behind the wheel in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young woman and her unborn child was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday. Buchanan County Circuit Judge Pat Robb Monday sentenced 30-year-old Steven...
