8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
news3lv.com
Clark County exceeds goal of re-housing homeless
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Clark County said Southern Nevada has smashed through another milestone when re-housing the homeless. Social Services Manager Michele Fuller-Hallauer said via Zoom that the county has succeeded in finding more than 2,300 individuals homes in 2022. News 3 checked in with the county's...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate room rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, and Wynn Las Vegas of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms.
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
news3lv.com
Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
knpr
2023 in Las Vegas: Several major projects to open amid recession worries
Last year, 2022, was a banner year for the Strip and Nevada’s gaming industry. Records were broken in both revenue and visitation. In 2023, the MSG Sphere will debut, Fontainebleau casino-resort is expected to open, and Formula One racing is coming to the Strip. Also, a new local’s casino will open.
multihousingnews.com
Las Vegas Multifamily Report – December 2022
After an exceptional bull run, the city's rental market is returning to sustainable levels. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas multifamily market continued to post mostly healthy, albeit depreciating fundamentals, with substantial investment activity and a robust construction pipeline. Rent growth contracted for the second consecutive month in October—down by 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis, to $1,504. The decline stemmed from the Lifestyle segment, while Renter-by-Necessity rates remained flat. Meanwhile, occupancy in stabilized assets took a dive, down 180 basis points in the 12 months ending in September, to 94.5 percent.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
A look into the Clark County CARE team helping the homeless on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In October 2022, Clark County launched a CARE Team focused on the Las Vegas Strip “in response to an increase in homelessness.”. The County also said the CARE Team would help foster an environment of public safety for Strip residents, visitors, and employees. According...
techvisibility.com
Short-term mortgage service from a single Nevada
Advance Shell out from Las vegas, nevada is an initial-identity loan system one to costs lower than typical payday loans. You can expect all the way down costs, zero app fees and you will money around $step 1,five-hundred. See Regarding Directly to Contact Work Of Administrator Of Financial institutions Off...
Las Vegas Mirage hotel looking to hire 300 employees
The Mirage Hotel & Casino is preparing for its transition and looking to fill 300 full and part-time positions.
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
NEW: Kraken rises to dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County, hospitalizations up
The COVID-19 Kraken variant has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Clark County, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres
Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
SeaQuest hit with fine from feds for Animal Welfare Act violations
The trail of violations at SeaQuest in the Boulevard Mall is growing longer as the interactive animal attraction is in more trouble with the feds.
Nevada hitting a critical point in nursing shortage
The state of Nevada is close to hitting a critical point in health care as the shortage of nurses continues to get worse.
Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified
What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
