ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County exceeds goal of re-housing homeless

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Clark County said Southern Nevada has smashed through another milestone when re-housing the homeless. Social Services Manager Michele Fuller-Hallauer said via Zoom that the county has succeeded in finding more than 2,300 individuals homes in 2022. News 3 checked in with the county's...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate room rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, and Wynn Las Vegas of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Multifamily Report – December 2022

After an exceptional bull run, the city's rental market is returning to sustainable levels. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas multifamily market continued to post mostly healthy, albeit depreciating fundamentals, with substantial investment activity and a robust construction pipeline. Rent growth contracted for the second consecutive month in October—down by 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis, to $1,504. The decline stemmed from the Lifestyle segment, while Renter-by-Necessity rates remained flat. Meanwhile, occupancy in stabilized assets took a dive, down 180 basis points in the 12 months ending in September, to 94.5 percent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
techvisibility.com

Short-term mortgage service from a single Nevada

Advance Shell out from Las vegas, nevada is an initial-identity loan system one to costs lower than typical payday loans. You can expect all the way down costs, zero app fees and you will money around $step 1,five-hundred. See Regarding Directly to Contact Work Of Administrator Of Financial institutions Off...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres

Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
Buffalo's Fire

Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified

What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy