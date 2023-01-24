Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal
A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
Radio Iowa
Reynolds signs her ‘school choice’ bill into law
Governor Kim Reynolds says a state website will be available later today to provide information to low income parents who want to sign up for nearly $7600 in state funding to cover their child’s private school expenses. “They can put their name on a list…a place where if they...
Radio Iowa
First statewide Day of Kindness is today
It’s taking the concept of “Iowa Nice” to the next level, as today is the first-ever statewide Day of Kindness. The effort started a few years ago as an offshoot of a project at the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, and this year, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation to make it an official day in Iowa. Kara Matheson, at the West Des Moines Chamber, says if everyone starts small it could have huge results.
Radio Iowa
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do see a shift or...
Radio Iowa
Radon tests recommended with high risk in Iowa
A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless —...
Radio Iowa
First woman to lead Iowa Pork Producers is from Buchanan County
For the first time in about nine decades, the Iowa Pork Producers Association is being run by a woman. Trish Cook, of Buchanan County, was elected Tuesday at the organization’s annual meeting. Cook and her family run a farm near Winthrop that produces 32,000 hogs a year as well as corn and soybeans.
Radio Iowa
Service agencies to conduct counts on number of homeless in Iowa
Tanya Thielen is housing services coordinator for Upper Des Moines Opportunity, based in Graettinger. Thielen says the counts are required every year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”The point behind the count is to get a good idea of how many people are out in our communities experiencing homelessness,” Thielen says. “The count that we get is entered into our Homeless Management Information System and those get streamed directly to HUD and that can help them determine how much and where the funding will be received throughout the state.”
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Radio Iowa
Thousands of Iowa bicycle lovers to gather at this weekend’s expo
It may be the dead of winter, but Iowans are looking ahead to spring when they can do some pedal-powered two wheeling. This weekend is the Iowa Bike Expo where all things cycling will be on display and for sale through dozens of exhibitors at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
Radio Iowa
Tax filing season is here
It’s officially tax season as the Internal Revenue Service has started accepting digital tax returns. Christopher Miller, the IRS spokesman for Iowa, says most Americans qualify to file their taxes online for free. “Each software provider in the Free File program sets up their own eligibility requirements, so it’s important to check them out,” Miller says. “We have a special tool on the Free File site that will help you decide.”
