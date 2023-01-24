Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Kendall Gill Would ‘Tear Up' Bulls Locker Room After Pacers Loss
Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business...
Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bucks top ailing Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. Pat Connaughton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 10 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo, who turned it over nine...
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Randle scores 37, Knicks rally to beat Celtics 120-117 in OT
BOSTON — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot...
Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep
Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
Zach LaVine's Hand Injury Is Proving To Be Worrisome For The Bulls
LaVine hasn't been the same since injuring his hand on Jan. 11 against the Wizards. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is going through a rough shooting stretch as of late. Part of that is due to a right hand injury he suffered on Jan. 11 in a loss to the Washington Wizards. He has been wearing a brace on the injured hand since.
Pistons use 43-point third quarter to take down Nets
Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter. Yet entering a Friday night game against...
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since. Friday night, Williams figures to be in...
