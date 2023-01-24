ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Jennifer Lopez Nearly Fell Off a Cliff While filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & Josh Duhamel Saved Her

Jennifer Lopez revealed she nearly “fell off a cliff” while filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. She made the admission during a game of “Who’s Who” with BuzzFeed as they went around the group — including Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Josh’s mom in the film — discussing who would take certain titles. Josh and J.Lo earned the title of “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take” — to which the “Jenny From The Block Singer” agreed, sans one shooting hiccup.

