Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Jennifer Lopez Nearly Fell Off a Cliff While filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & Josh Duhamel Saved Her
Jennifer Lopez revealed she nearly “fell off a cliff” while filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. She made the admission during a game of “Who’s Who” with BuzzFeed as they went around the group — including Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Josh’s mom in the film — discussing who would take certain titles. Josh and J.Lo earned the title of “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take” — to which the “Jenny From The Block Singer” agreed, sans one shooting hiccup.
Cops give major update in search for missing Brit actor Julian Sands
HIGH winds have again grounded helicopters searching mountains for British actor Julian Sands — and delayed a high-tech bid to pinpoint him. Sands, 65, went missing two weeks ago while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of California’s San Gabriel peaks. Air and ground searches have been hampered...
