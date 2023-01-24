Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Yale Daily News
City leaders hope to alleviate affordable housing crisis in 2023
With a 1.4 percent rental vacancy rate in the city according to recent census data, New Haveners are struggling to find affordable housing. As New Haven residents search for available and affordable living units, rent has continued to increase across the city. New Haven’s Housing Authority — the public housing agency that helps residents find and access housing — currently serves 6,000 families, according to president Karen DuBois-Walton ’89. But over 55,000 families remain on their waitlist to be served.
connecticuthistory.org
The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford
In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
A man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report by the New York Post. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan who founded Darien-based T-s…
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
MAP: New Bassick High School location at risk for flooding, pollution
The new school will be in a flood zone, so while it will be somewhat elevated, the likelihood of mold from street level flooding is high.
Yale Daily News
Progreso Latino Fund celebrates 20th anniversary with over $20,000 in grants
Tara Davila (left) and Yari Ijeh (right), co-chairs of the Progreso Latino Fund Advisory Committee. (Courtesy of the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven) Scholarships for two New Haven high schoolers. Celebrations honoring Latinx leaders. Tens of thousands of dollars raised for disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico. Forums on topics ranging from race to mental health within the Latinx community.
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
Word On The Street: 1st Step Taken
Silas Harris had a spring in his step Tuesday morning after taking a first metaphorical step toward rebuilding his life. Harris had just finished an interview about job possibilities with a career counselor at Project. , the agency that helps ex-offenders reenter the workforce and society after release from prison.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
cityofwesthaven.com
City permanently removing Beach St. skateboard park
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 24, 2023 — In preparation for the second phase of this year’s road-raising project, the city is permanently removing the Beach Street Skatepark. On Monday night, Jan. 23, the City Council unanimously approved funds to dismantle the shoreline skateboard park. The money was initially approved by the West Haven ARPA Committee and is provided by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan through a grant from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Waving a Sad Goodbye to Hartford’s Polish National Home
I was just flipping through social media, and I found sad news out of Hartford via the Facebook account of Little Poland, New Britain, Connecticut - The Polish National Home is gone, it's permanently shut down, and there was an auction held yesterday to sell off some of their items.
Yale Daily News
PROFILE: Hannah Altman, inaugural Blanksteen Artist in Residence at the Slifka Center
Jewish-American photographer Hannah Altman is the first Blanksteen Artist in Residence at the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale. Through this program, Altman was given $10,000 to create a collaborative work with students, who also make their own artworks, around the central question of the residency: “When and How does speech become violence?”
Yale Daily News
Yale doctors and researchers collaborate to address gun violence in New Haven
Doctors and law enforcement officials in New Haven are utilizing their expertise and experience with patients affected by gun violence to improve community conditions through the Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. James Dodington, assistant professor of emergency medicine pediatrics and medical director of Yale New...
NHPR
Lego to leave Connecticut after nearly 50 years and move North American headquarters to Boston
Lego is taking its bricks and moving out of Connecticut. The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it’s relocating to Boston and moving its North American headquarters out of Enfield after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to happen by the end of 2026. The move will help support...
hk-now.com
Exit Numbers Changing on Route 9 from Old Saybrook to Farmington
(January 25, 2023) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that exit numbering will be revised on Route 9 both Northbound and Southbound from Old Saybrook to Farmington beginning on January 23, 2023, weather permitting. These projects consist of the exit renumbering and replacement of highway signs...
ctbites.com
CT Chefs & Restaurant Win Nominations For James Beard Awards 2023
James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards today in a press release. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
