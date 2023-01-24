EXCLUSIVE: Howard Gordon‘s crime anthology Accused has continued to rake in viewers since its Sunday premiere on Fox. The debut episode, which aired after NFL on Fox on January 22, delivered more than 11.3M multi-platform viewers and a 2.3 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic in the three days after its premiere, according to data from Fox. That’s a fairly hefty increase from the 8.4M live+same-day audience. The episode now ranks as television’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in nearly two years, since the premiere of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021. That viewership includes an audience of 1.2M on...

