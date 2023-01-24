Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV
EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Created by Runck, the project was written by Runck and Urman, who serves as showrunner. Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient...
‘Accused’ Premiere Secures Hefty Delayed Viewing To Become Fox’s Highest-Rated & Most-Watched Drama Debut In 3 Years
EXCLUSIVE: Howard Gordon‘s crime anthology Accused has continued to rake in viewers since its Sunday premiere on Fox. The debut episode, which aired after NFL on Fox on January 22, delivered more than 11.3M multi-platform viewers and a 2.3 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic in the three days after its premiere, according to data from Fox. That’s a fairly hefty increase from the 8.4M live+same-day audience. The episode now ranks as television’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in nearly two years, since the premiere of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime in April 2021. That viewership includes an audience of 1.2M on...
Comments / 0