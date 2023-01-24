ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Girls Basketball Team wins Third Straight on Monday

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic girls’ basketball team extends their record to 12-4 with a 49-33 win over Creston at Atlantic on Monday night. This marks the Trojans’ third consecutive victory, including a signature win over Saint Albert last Thursday night.

With two freshmen in the starting lineup, Creston kept the game close through three quarters. The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 run in the first quarter and saw their lead wilt away with the Trojans’ 9-0 run. Atlantic led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter. Jada Jensen, who scored 19 points on the night, led her squad with six first-quarter points. In the second quarter, scoring was at a minimum. Jada Jensen scored all three of the Trojans’ points, and Ella Turner accounted for all six of Creston’s points, and Atlantic held a narrow 14-12 lead at the break.

The third stanza was much the same. Jada Jensen splashed down two three points shots, Maddie Huddleson buried another, Doryn Paup scored five third-quarter points for the Panthers, and Keely Coen hit a three-point basket and the visitors trailed Atlantic 28-24.

Atlantic kicked its’ offense into gear in the final eight minutes. Huddleson hit a three-point basket to put her squad up 31-24. The Panthers answered with a 5-0 run and closed the gap to 31-29. But that would be as close as the Panthers would get. The Trojans polished off the game on a 16-4 run.

Besides Jensen’s 19 points, Maddie Huddleson and Aubrey Guyer scored 12 points, and Paytn Harter, ended the night with 6.

Doryn Paup led the Panthers with 11, Ella Turner with 8, Keely Coen with 6, Aleah Calvin, and Brynn Tussey with four.

Atlantic travels to Shenandoah tonight. Creston is at Glenwood.

Western Iowa Today

Scott Lyon Obituary

Funeral services for 45-year-old Scott Lyon, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
