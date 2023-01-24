Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Maplewood Hands Youngsville Region 2 Loss
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood held Youngsville to just three field goals on its way to a 55-9 Region 2 road win. The Tigers led 34-4 at the half, allowing just a single field goal to Madison Vanguilder. Rhaelynn Koelle led the Tigers with 16 points, while Sadie Thomas added...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Cruise Past Corry
WARREN, Pa. – Warren went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter on its way to a 41-11 win over Corry. The Dragons didn’t give up more than two points in each of the first three quarters. Alana Stuart scored 12 points, Sammie Ruhlman 10, and Gracie...
yourdailylocal.com
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach
WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Put up Most Points in Over Five Years in Victory Over Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Warren put up 56 points in the first half on its way to a 95-61 win over Titusville. The 95 points are the most scored by the Dragons since a 104-73 win over VisionQuest on Dec. 9, 2017. Four players scored in double figures for Warren,...
wesb.com
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Holding Annual Hoops Purple Out Cancer Awareness Night Friday at East Forest
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The annual Forest Area Fires Purple Out basketball game to bring awareness about cancer will be held Friday, Jan. 27, when the Fires host North Clarion in boys’ basketball action. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity game. There will...
Lake effect snow bands today into tonight
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The low pressure that gave us a variety of weather yesterday has moved east. We stay in general low pressure today into tonight. Waves moving through the flow, along with some lake effect, will set off snow showers today, mainly in the snow belts. As winds go WSW tonight, these bands will move […]
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Jamestown woman facing charges after crash involving bus in North Harmony
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 394 in North Harmony.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
explore venango
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: “Weeee’re Racin’!”
If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Ski, Hike
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will ski or hike the Economite Road area in Tidioute on Sunday. The hike/skill will be approximately four miles. The club will meet at Musante Street at 1:30 p.m. or at the Economite Road area at 2 p.m. Greg Burektt will the...
yourerie
New convenience store makes its debut in Erie
Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to …. Millcreek Township Supervisor, fire chief react to fire department approval. Your Money: Inflation’s impact on long-term plans. Your Money: Inflation's impact on long-term plans. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Your Health: Buyer...
wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Route 20 Speed Reduction Coming Soon
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — Coming soon for Fredonia residents, a reduction in the speed limit along Route 20 in the village of Fredonia. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek has learned from the New York State Department of Transportation that a speed reduction study was conducted and officials concluded that the speed limit should be lowered.
WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
wnynewsnow.com
Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
