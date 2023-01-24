ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kings make 22 3-pointers, Memphis Grizzlies suffer first 3-game losing streak of season

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjMSe_0kP3o13A00

SACRAMENTO — The Memphis Grizzlies witnessed why the Sacramento Kings are one of the NBA's most potent offenses.

While most of the attention revolves around possible All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, it was Trey Lyles and Harrison Barnes who lit up Memphis on Monday night. The Grizzlies fought back from being down 16 in the first half and took the lead early in the third quarter, but Sacramento got hot again.

Memphis' defense was unable to slow down the Kings in a 133-100 loss at Golden 1 Center.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points, but he shot 7-for-18.

Lyles led the Kings (27-19) with 24 points off the bench. The Kings made 22 of 40 3-pointers while the Grizzlies made 12 of 36.

This is the first three-game losing streak by the Grizzlies (31-16) this season.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

ROAD STRUGGLES: Memphis Grizzlies starters Ja Morant and Steven Adams out vs. the Sacramento Kings

ROAD STRUGGLES: Why the Memphis Grizzlies are struggling on the road. Does it matter?

Grizzlies missing multiple starters

The Grizzlies did not have Ja Morant and Steven Adams due to lingering soreness after Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Morant missed the game due to left ankle soreness, and Adams was out due to right knee soreness. Both were banged up late in the fourth quarter against the Suns.

Tyus Jones and Xavier Tillman Sr. started in their place. David Roddy also moved into the rotation as the Grizzlies went with a 10-man rotation. Jones finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with eight assists.

Sacramento's hot start

The Kings made their first 10 3-pointers and tied an NBA record with 12 3-pointers made in the first quarter. Harrison Barnes made his first five 3-pointers, and Keegan Murray knocked down all three of his first quarter attempts.

Memphis weathered the storm as the Kings went from scoring 47 points in the first quarter to 19 in the second. A layup at the buzzer from Jones to end the second quarter cut the deficit to five, then Memphis took its first lead since 9:53 left in the first quarter at the 8:47 mark of the third.

Sacramento ended the third quarter with a 10-point lead. The Grizzlies didn't threaten again.

What's next

The Grizzlies are off Tuesday before playing at the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday(9 p.m. ESPN). This will be the second meeting this season between the Warriors and Grizzlies. Golden State won the first meeting on Christmas Day at Chase Center.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Kings make 22 3-pointers, Memphis Grizzlies suffer first 3-game losing streak of season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Inside a stunned Memphis Grizzlies locker room after a two-point loss to the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Ziaire Williams sat in the corner of the locker room, with a white towel draped over his head as he looked down at the floor after having one of the worst performances of his young NBA career. "Aye Z, we kicking it tonight, bruh," Desmond Bane yelled across the room to Williams, who was shaking his head with the towel still covering his face. "Pick your head up." ...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Danny Green reveals when he'll make Memphis Grizzlies debut

Danny Green announced Wednesday he's aiming to make his debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 1. The Grizzlies will host the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. It will mark eight months since the three-time NBA champion and shooting guard had surgery to repair both the anterior and lateral crucial ligaments in his left knee after being injured in last season's playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

'He was tired of hearing it': Penny Hardaway gets first tech as Memphis basketball coach

Penny Hardaway strolled into the postgame news conference after Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU having just officially notched career victory No. 100. The fifth-year Memphis basketball coach proudly wore a baseball cap, given to him by his players, with "100" embroidered on it. But before Hardaway ever even sat down behind the microphone, he made a proud declaration to the assembled media related to something else entirely. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' biggest obstacle is themselves, not Golden State Warriors | Giannotto

They were already melting down, but there was one possession in particular that encapsulated everything that isn’t going right for these Memphis Grizzlies. They still led the Golden State Warriors with less than three minutes to go Wednesday night and Ja Morant had the ball with Klay Thompson guarding him. It was closing time in San Francisco again. Time to see what these young Grizzlies had learned since their playoff run last season ended with too...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies squander 10-point fourth quarter lead in stunning loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Regular season matchups between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies tend to draw a playoff-like atmosphere, and that was the case again Wednesday night. Both teams went back and forth, with 21 lead changes by the midway point of the third quarter, but that's when the Grizzlies made their run. The Grizzlies led by 10 points midway through the fourth , but Golden State wasn't done. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

How Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors became NBA's fiercest rivalry

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors' red-hot rivalry resumes Wednesday (9 p.m., ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest) in San Francisco in another nationally televised game. The biggest change from the first meeting this season is that Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry is expected to play after missing the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies on Christmas. But the respect – and on-court dislike – between the teams remain as strong as ever.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy