Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Biden calls for calm ahead of video release in Tyre Nichols police death – latest updates
President calls for ‘peaceful protest’ while Memphis police will release video of Black motorist being beaten by five officers
Mayor Adams teases subway safety plan in live interview on CBS2
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made headlines Friday morning during a live interview on CBS2 News.He addressed issues including the migrant crisis and subway safety, as well as ambitious new initiatives from his State of the City speech. The mayor teased a major announcement, saying he and Gov. Kathy Hochul have a promising update for subway riders. "The subway safety plan is moving our system in the right direction. I always stated that it was going to be a while before people go from what they felt to what they're feeling as we deal with those average of six felonies a day that...
Nevada Is State With the Highest Unemployment
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT — DECEMBER 2022 report. The national jobless rate for the country was 3.5%, which is near a 50-year low. The news by state was good overall. Unemployment rates dropped in 35 states, compared with a year ago. Several states had jobless rates well […]
Comments / 0