CBS New York

Mayor Adams teases subway safety plan in live interview on CBS2

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made headlines Friday morning during a live interview on CBS2 News.He addressed issues including the migrant crisis and subway safety, as well as ambitious new initiatives from his State of the City speech. The mayor teased a major announcement, saying he and Gov. Kathy Hochul have a promising update for subway riders. "The subway safety plan is moving our system in the right direction. I always stated that it was going to be a while before people go from what they felt to what they're feeling as we deal with those average of six felonies a day that...
24/7 Wall St.

Nevada Is State With the Highest Unemployment

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT — DECEMBER 2022 report. The national jobless rate for the country was 3.5%, which is near a 50-year low. The news by state was good overall. Unemployment rates dropped in 35 states, compared with a year ago. Several states had jobless rates well […]
