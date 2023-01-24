ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
KING 5

Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night. The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Ave NW,...
KOMO News

Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. The caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
