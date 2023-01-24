Read full article on original website
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Family remembers woman killed by Seattle police car as 'brilliant' and 'bubbly'
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above originally aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, the 23-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a marked Seattle Police Department vehicle, remembers her as "a brilliant student with a bright future." Officers responded to a collision...
Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car
The victim was 23 years old.
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Auburn woman hospitalized after overnight shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police said she was shot near an Auburn church late Wednesday night. The Auburn Police Department was called just before 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of 8th Street NE for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Horrific House Fire That Killed Washington Family Of 5 Not An Arson: Report
Investigators haven't determined what caused the fatal fire.
q13fox.com
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot
SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Ave NW,...
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
A driver crashed into a Seattle fire station after losing control of their brakes
Seattle — A driver was heading down South Washington Street, Monday, when their brakes started acting up. Unable to stop, they crashed into the doors of Seattle Fire Station 10, the Seattle Police Department said. Pictures show the front of their car is totaled, but the driver made it...
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Assault standoff brings SWAT response, Cal Anderson ‘Cop City’ vigil arrests, 23rd and Union gunfire
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. 10th Ave fall: A...
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
q13fox.com
WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.
KOMO News
Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. The caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”. A stolen Ford Edge containing some of...
Alarming number of cars stolen in Renton after Kia TikTok challenge
Renton — An alarming number of cars have been stolen in Renton over the last two months, according to Renton police. A majority of those cars are made in South Korea. In December, 116 cars were reported stolen and that number has gone up in January, Detective Robert Onishi with the Renton Police Department said.
KING 5
