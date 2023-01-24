ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

By Ed Mazza
People aren’t happy with the Golden Raspberry Awards for its latest nominee: a child.

The Razzies, as they’re known, are supposed to go to the worst film performances of the year and have often been a mixed bag at best and mean-spirited at worst.

And many say they went too far with this year’s nominations , which include a “worst actress” nod for child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who played Charlie McGee in last year’s “Firestarter.”

Armstrong is 12, and she was 11 during filming.

The Razzies have a history of nominating child actors, including a teenage Brooke Shields in 1981 and Jake Lloyd, who was 8 when he played a young Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 2000.

Lloyd later said his life was a “ living hell ” due to the bullying he received over the role.

“Firestarter” was a box office flop and a critical bomb, currently holding a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 47% audience score. But commenters noted that was hardly the child actor’s fault ― and called the organization out for publicly shaming her for taking the gig:

