ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association

(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
FARMINGTON, MO
semoball.com

Mules grapplers continue to evolve in the process

You know you have become a bigger deal when you are invited to participate in one of the bigger tournaments of the year. That’s where the Poplar Bluff wrestling program stands as they get ready to head to Francis Howell High School in St. Charles for the Kyle Thresher tournament.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill man hurt in crash on South Byrnesville Road

Alvin L. Blumenberg, 64, of Cedar Hill was injured Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, in a one-vehicle accident on South Byrnesville Road south of Indian Arrow Valley Road north of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Blumenberg was driving a southbound 2011 Ford Expedition and ran...
CEDAR HILL, MO
kwos.com

Panthers on the prowl

A cougar is hit by a car near Union. Conservation officials say the mountain lion was hit near Villa Ridge Monday night. The driver wasn’t hurt but the animal appeared to be injured and ran off. Another cougar was spotted on a game camera near Sturgeon recently.
UNION, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End

Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union

“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis

A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy