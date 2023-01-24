Read full article on original website
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
semoball.com
Mules grapplers continue to evolve in the process
You know you have become a bigger deal when you are invited to participate in one of the bigger tournaments of the year. That’s where the Poplar Bluff wrestling program stands as they get ready to head to Francis Howell High School in St. Charles for the Kyle Thresher tournament.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill man hurt in crash on South Byrnesville Road
Alvin L. Blumenberg, 64, of Cedar Hill was injured Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, in a one-vehicle accident on South Byrnesville Road south of Indian Arrow Valley Road north of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Blumenberg was driving a southbound 2011 Ford Expedition and ran...
kwos.com
Panthers on the prowl
A cougar is hit by a car near Union. Conservation officials say the mountain lion was hit near Villa Ridge Monday night. The driver wasn’t hurt but the animal appeared to be injured and ran off. Another cougar was spotted on a game camera near Sturgeon recently.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
krcgtv.com
Department of Conservation confirms mountain lion was hit by car in Franklin County
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Franklin County on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department said that a driver hit the mountain lion at the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. The animal was reportedly injured...
stlmag.com
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union
“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
Missouri American Water rates could jump 25% in St. Louis region
A new proposal could lead to Missouri American Water raising its rates by nearly 25% for St. Louis area customers.
feastmagazine.com
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis
A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
KSDK
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
