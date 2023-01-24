ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis

The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
thenewscrypto.com

SEC Rejects Bitcoin Spot ETF Proposal of Ark Invest and 21Shares

The SEC has approved the introduction of several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past. Institutions would be able to bypass internal charter restrictions as per SEC. A Bitcoin spot ETF has been denied approval by the SEC yet again. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, and 21Shares, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tried again with their strategy to launch the Bitcoin ETF, but were unsuccessful. The original filing date was May 13 of last year, a month after Ark’s first listing application for the goods on BZX was denied.
u.today

Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Application by Ark and 21 Shares Rejected by SEC

In a move that comes as little surprise to those familiar with the regulatory landscape surrounding the fledgling crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again denied an application from Ark Investment Management and 21Shares to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Cboe BZX Exchange.
CoinDesk

How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure

Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm's funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned

Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they're pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project's native token, MNGO, is a security.
AUSTIN, TX
lawstreetmedia.com

Private Suit Follows SEC Action Against Genesis Capital

In the wake of a similar suit brought by regulators, a group of investors has filed a class action complaint against Digital Currency Group (DCG), Inc. and its founder and controlling shareholder Barry Silbert. They allege the company sold unregistered securities and subsequently committed security fraud. As described in the...
u.today

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023

NBC Chicago

Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000

Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...

