SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis
The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ripple will win the legal battle with US SEC in the Supreme Court: John Deaton
Ripple is more likely to win within the lawsuit introduced by US monetary regulator, the Securities and Change Fee, in keeping with John Deaton. The founding father of the CryptoLaw media outlet argues that there’s “zero doubt” about Ripple’s win if the case passes on to the US Supreme Court docket.
thenewscrypto.com
SEC Rejects Bitcoin Spot ETF Proposal of Ark Invest and 21Shares
The SEC has approved the introduction of several Bitcoin futures ETFs in the past. Institutions would be able to bypass internal charter restrictions as per SEC. A Bitcoin spot ETF has been denied approval by the SEC yet again. ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, and 21Shares, a provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tried again with their strategy to launch the Bitcoin ETF, but were unsuccessful. The original filing date was May 13 of last year, a month after Ark’s first listing application for the goods on BZX was denied.
u.today
Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Application by Ark and 21 Shares Rejected by SEC
In a move that comes as little surprise to those familiar with the regulatory landscape surrounding the fledgling crypto industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again denied an application from Ark Investment Management and 21Shares to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Cboe BZX Exchange.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
CoinDesk
Mango Markets to Resume Crypto Trading, SEC Be Damned
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind the shuttered decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets say they’re pushing forward with a relaunch of the project – even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges the project’s native token, MNGO, is a security.
lawstreetmedia.com
Private Suit Follows SEC Action Against Genesis Capital
In the wake of a similar suit brought by regulators, a group of investors has filed a class action complaint against Digital Currency Group (DCG), Inc. and its founder and controlling shareholder Barry Silbert. They allege the company sold unregistered securities and subsequently committed security fraud. As described in the...
u.today
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Grayscale would appeal lawsuit against SEC if court rejects case, CEO says
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments is gearing up for a prolonged legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the company’s chief executive officer said.
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC
Bitcoin at $10,000 — or $250,000? Investors are sharply divided on 2023
2022 was a rollercoaster year for cryptocurrency, with nearly $1.4 trillion wiped off the market. We look back at crypto's wild ride and what might be to come in 2023.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most
All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
