The remains of a human skull found on a beach in the United Kingdom might be hundreds of years old, officials say.The remains were found on a beach in Cornwall, England, according to a news release from the Cornwall Council. Emily Stevenson, the co-founder of an area environmental group called Beach Guardian, came across the remains earlier in January while organizing a clean-up of the shoreline. "The beach clean we hosted that day was just like any other, and off I went as usual to scour the sand dunes for plastic. The dunes are a great place to discover vintage litter,...

1 DAY AGO