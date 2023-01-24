Read full article on original website
BBC
Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa
An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Archaeologists uncovered a number of artifacts, including “rare traces of woodworking.”
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
France 24
French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming
ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
BBC
The Jewish Press
Japanese Firm Determined to Keep ‘Nazi-Tainted’ Van Gogh
Following the filing of a US lawsuit by the family of the painting’s previous owner, a Japanese business has defended its ownership of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which it purchased at auction in 1987. The painting, one of five original versions of the iconic still life,...
Phys.org
French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out. The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
msn.com
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
BBC
Skull found on U.K. beach may be from centuries-old shipwreck victim
The remains of a human skull found on a beach in the United Kingdom might be hundreds of years old, officials say.The remains were found on a beach in Cornwall, England, according to a news release from the Cornwall Council. Emily Stevenson, the co-founder of an area environmental group called Beach Guardian, came across the remains earlier in January while organizing a clean-up of the shoreline. "The beach clean we hosted that day was just like any other, and off I went as usual to scour the sand dunes for plastic. The dunes are a great place to discover vintage litter,...
BBC
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
BBC
Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell
Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
