ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa

An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
France 24

French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan

The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming

ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
The Jewish Press

Japanese Firm Determined to Keep ‘Nazi-Tainted’ Van Gogh

Following the filing of a US lawsuit by the family of the painting’s previous owner, a Japanese business has defended its ownership of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which it purchased at auction in 1987. The painting, one of five original versions of the iconic still life,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out. The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.
msn.com

Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived

Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
CBS News

Skull found on U.K. beach may be from centuries-old shipwreck victim

The remains of a human skull found on a beach in the United Kingdom might be hundreds of years old, officials say.The remains were found on a beach in Cornwall, England, according to a news release from the Cornwall Council. Emily Stevenson, the co-founder of an area environmental group called Beach Guardian, came across the remains earlier in January while organizing a clean-up of the shoreline. "The beach clean we hosted that day was just like any other, and off I went as usual to scour the sand dunes for plastic. The dunes are a great place to discover vintage litter,...
BBC

Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing

A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC

Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece

New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
CBS News

Golden secret found in mouth of "controversial" socialite who died in 1619

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well-preserved.At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d'Alegre...
BBC

Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell

Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy