coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Third Friday @ 78th Street Studios by Anastasia Pantsios
The busiest place in town on the third Friday of each month is 78th Street Studios in Gordon Square, where dozens of galleries, artist studios and businesses on four floors open their doors to visitors. This month, we caught the opening of artist Dale Goode’s show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring his large scale assemblage sculptures and beautifully patterned and textured mono prints. We also saw some newer work by painter Justin Brennan at the Survival Kit Gallery on the top floor and learned that he’ll be having a full show at HEDGE in July. On the way, we stopped in sculpture Charmaine Spencer’s studio to take in her diverse nature-based work and healing environment.
Renovated Salmon Dave’s reopens in Rocky River with new menu items
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Salmon Dave’s has reopened. The Rocky River restaurant, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary, had closed for a soup-to-nuts renovation that started Jan. 1. It opened Wednesday night. Salmon Dave’s, at 19015 Old Lake Road, is one of nine restaurants owned by Hospitality Restaurants....
Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Akron Celebrates Lunar New Year
The Lunar New Year arrives in Akron this weekend as the Downtown Akron Partnership celebrates the Year of the Rabbit in the lobby of the Akron Civic Theatre. There’ll be food and beverages available, lantern crafting led by the Akron Art Museum and cultural performances starting at 6pm, featuring dragon and lion dances, acrobats, martial arts demonstrations, a traditional bamboo dance, a drum team and even a Chinese fashion show.
Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
Grab your coat! Activities to do in Northeast Ohio this winter
There are plenty of activities for you and the whole family across Northeast Ohio this winter.
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
coolcleveland.com
University of Akron Percussion Ensembles Perform at Akron Civic Theatre
One of the lesser-known musical treasures of Northeast Ohio is the University of Akron Steel Drum Band, composed of percussion majors from the university. The ensemble was founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider; it’s one of the nation’s oldest collegiate panorama-style steel bands. The steel drum, or...
coolcleveland.com
Two Club Dance Parties Feature Country and K-Pop
Got the urge to dance the night away? Two Cleveland venues offer the chance for you to do so with very different musical vibes. Downtown at the House of Blues, they’ll be hosting a “Dolly Disco Country Dance Party,” the name obviously a nod to one of country music’s most beloved legacy performers. Presumably, in addition to the vast catalog Parton has assembled in her 55-year career, the evening will feature other popular danceable country music classics — “Achy Breaky Heat”? “Friends in Low Places”? Pull on those cowboy boots and go find out. It starts at 8pm. Go here for more info.
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
coolcleveland.com
New moCa Shows Reflect Diversity and Collaboration
MoCa Cleveland has a lot of exciting things going on this year, and it lifts the curtain on them this week, with an opening night celebration. The four shows going on view demonstrate moCa’s increased commitment to forming community partnerships and reaching out to different groups in the community.
cfhstigertimes.com
Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week
Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
coolcleveland.com
Cuban Classical Guitarist Performs in Shaker Heights
Classical guitarist René Izquierdo hails from Havana, Cuba, where his mother was a dancer with the Cuban Ballet. He’s also an avid educator who says, “My purpose as an artist is to offer a musical experience that will inspire and help us understand what it is we yearn for, so that the music will reveal the inner feelings where words cannot.”
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown
When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).
Willowick pizza parlor hosts fundraiser for woman found nearly frozen to death
WILLOWICK, Ohio — On Dec. 23, Janay Johnson, a 22-year-old woman from Willowick, went out for the evening with friends. Around 3 o'clock the next morning, her mother, Erica Martino, received a phone call, and was informed that her daughter had been found nearly frozen to death and was being rushed to the hospital.
Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
