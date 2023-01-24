ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Third Friday @ 78th Street Studios by Anastasia Pantsios

The busiest place in town on the third Friday of each month is 78th Street Studios in Gordon Square, where dozens of galleries, artist studios and businesses on four floors open their doors to visitors. This month, we caught the opening of artist Dale Goode’s show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring his large scale assemblage sculptures and beautifully patterned and textured mono prints. We also saw some newer work by painter Justin Brennan at the Survival Kit Gallery on the top floor and learned that he’ll be having a full show at HEDGE in July. On the way, we stopped in sculpture Charmaine Spencer’s studio to take in her diverse nature-based work and healing environment.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Downtown Akron Celebrates Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year arrives in Akron this weekend as the Downtown Akron Partnership celebrates the Year of the Rabbit in the lobby of the Akron Civic Theatre. There’ll be food and beverages available, lantern crafting led by the Akron Art Museum and cultural performances starting at 6pm, featuring dragon and lion dances, acrobats, martial arts demonstrations, a traditional bamboo dance, a drum team and even a Chinese fashion show.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
coolcleveland.com

University of Akron Percussion Ensembles Perform at Akron Civic Theatre

One of the lesser-known musical treasures of Northeast Ohio is the University of Akron Steel Drum Band, composed of percussion majors from the university. The ensemble was founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider; it’s one of the nation’s oldest collegiate panorama-style steel bands. The steel drum, or...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Two Club Dance Parties Feature Country and K-Pop

Got the urge to dance the night away? Two Cleveland venues offer the chance for you to do so with very different musical vibes. Downtown at the House of Blues, they’ll be hosting a “Dolly Disco Country Dance Party,” the name obviously a nod to one of country music’s most beloved legacy performers. Presumably, in addition to the vast catalog Parton has assembled in her 55-year career, the evening will feature other popular danceable country music classics — “Achy Breaky Heat”? “Friends in Low Places”? Pull on those cowboy boots and go find out. It starts at 8pm. Go here for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

New moCa Shows Reflect Diversity and Collaboration

MoCa Cleveland has a lot of exciting things going on this year, and it lifts the curtain on them this week, with an opening night celebration. The four shows going on view demonstrate moCa’s increased commitment to forming community partnerships and reaching out to different groups in the community.
CLEVELAND, OH
cfhstigertimes.com

Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week

Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Cleveland 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cuban Classical Guitarist Performs in Shaker Heights

Classical guitarist René Izquierdo hails from Havana, Cuba, where his mother was a dancer with the Cuban Ballet. He’s also an avid educator who says, “My purpose as an artist is to offer a musical experience that will inspire and help us understand what it is we yearn for, so that the music will reveal the inner feelings where words cannot.”
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
CLEVELAND, OH

