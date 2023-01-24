Read full article on original website
Jet jewelry draws attention: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A mourning tribute to Prince Albert of England began in 1861. After his death, at Queen Victoria’s request, no colored jewelry was allowed at court until the 1880s. Everyone observed by wearing black – or jet -- accessories. The composition of jet artifacts actually dates...
Sailor trades lake life for home in North Olmsted: Send us your pet stories
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Our cat, named Sailor after the Vermilion High School Sailors, was found during our vacation. Or should I say she found us. She stayed outside our rental house door, on the lake in Vermilion, for one week. No one claimed her or knew where she came from, other than that she had been living outside for some time.
See the menu at new downtown restaurant The Centro
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland.
A Change of Course for Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls
The restaurant has reduced its focus on Mexican foods and broadened its menu
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Guardians manager Terry Francona works on pizza-cooking skills: ‘Tito Pie’ coming soon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop hasn’t opened yet, but Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona warmed up his pizza-cooking skills this week. Francona popped into the original Geraci’s in University Heights to make some pies and sample new menu items for the slice shop, which aims to open in downtown Cleveland this April. Francona is an investor in the eatery, which is located in the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta at 603 Prospect Ave.
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
Two Club Dance Parties Feature Country and K-Pop
Got the urge to dance the night away? Two Cleveland venues offer the chance for you to do so with very different musical vibes. Downtown at the House of Blues, they’ll be hosting a “Dolly Disco Country Dance Party,” the name obviously a nod to one of country music’s most beloved legacy performers. Presumably, in addition to the vast catalog Parton has assembled in her 55-year career, the evening will feature other popular danceable country music classics — “Achy Breaky Heat”? “Friends in Low Places”? Pull on those cowboy boots and go find out. It starts at 8pm. Go here for more info.
AAWR Shows Diverse Work by Late Cleveland Artist John Jackson
Fri 1/27 @ 5:30-8PM It was a tragic day and huge loss for the Cleveland art community when sculptor John Jackson and photographer Masumi Hayashi were murdered in their work/live building on the west side by a mentally ill neighbor. Hayashi’s work has been more seen than Jackson’s; there’s even...
Boom's Pizza Opens Today in Lakewood
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Renovated Salmon Dave’s reopens in Rocky River with new menu items
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Salmon Dave’s has reopened. The Rocky River restaurant, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary, had closed for a soup-to-nuts renovation that started Jan. 1. It opened Wednesday night. Salmon Dave’s, at 19015 Old Lake Road, is one of nine restaurants owned by Hospitality Restaurants....
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 26-Jan. 29)
Dave Landau performs at Hilarities and the High School Rock Off returns to the Rock Hall
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Former Clevelander Ryan Lott Nominated for Two Oscars
New York-based musician/producer/composer Ryan Lott has been co-nominated for Oscars in two categories: in the Best Original Score category with his band Son Lux, who scored the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (which snagged the most nominations of any film), and in the Best Song Category for “This Is a Life” from that film, which he co-wrote with Talking Heads’ David Byrne and Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski.
New moCa Shows Reflect Diversity and Collaboration
MoCa Cleveland has a lot of exciting things going on this year, and it lifts the curtain on them this week, with an opening night celebration. The four shows going on view demonstrate moCa’s increased commitment to forming community partnerships and reaching out to different groups in the community.
Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close
Cleveland Print Room Show Features Work Made With Primitive Holga Cameras
Fri 1/27 @ 5-9PM With phone cameras that can take virtually perfect photos in many situations — crisp, defined and well-lit — it seems anomalous to use cheap plastic cameras such as the Diana that offer the user little to no control over settings and take low-quality photos. Yet it seems to be an exercise pursued by many programs as an introduction to photography for reasons that escape me, but may not escape you.
