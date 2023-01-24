Read full article on original website
Warped One
3d ago
Coming from a family who dairy farmed ,worked on dairy farms and hung around dairy farmers and family. I haven't seen or heard of any of them getting sick from drinking raw milk. Hung over dip a cup of ice cold raw milk directly from the bulk tank. Does a body good🤣
Reply(4)
9
Jordan
3d ago
Drinking raw milk is safe in many situations. As long as the cows tits are clean while milking, all storage is clean, it is handled safely and kept refrigerated 40 or under. It's shelf life is much shorter as it is not pasteurized and needs to be used up in a timely manner ( 2-3 days ). It can also be dangerous if sanitation practices aren't followed.
Reply(4)
3
Related
101 WIXX
Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- With Wisconsin's projected budget surplus now estimated at a record $7 billion, some lawmakers have been voicing concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers wants to use that money. To some, Governor Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address felt like something else. "This was essentially a budget...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
wuwm.com
Disability Rights Wisconsin supports Evers' mental health proposal, hopes for bipartisan backing
Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2023 "the year of mental health" in Wisconsin. During his State of the State speech Tuesday night, he announced plans to spend about $500 M to expand access to mental health counseling for children and adults. Barbara Beckert is with Disability Rights Wisconsin. She told...
WEAU-TV 13
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
wxerfm.com
Farmers for Sustainable Food shares how farmers are being climate smart at annual meeting
MADISON, Wis. — Riding a wave of momentum entering 2023, Farmers for Sustainable Food stands poised to expand their efforts in farmer-led sustainability projects, according to leadership. Members, leaders and industry partners gathered for FSF’s 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 19 at the Dairy Strong conference. Word is...
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 wi governor takes control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has moved under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ total control for the first time in his tenure. Evers has had to contend with a number of Republican holdover appointees on the DNR’s policy board since he won election to his first term in 2019. Evers would have gained control of the board in May 2021 when Fred Prehn’s term expired, but Prehn refused to step down, giving Republicans a 4-3 majority on the panel. Prehn finally resigned this past December, making room at last for Evers’ replacement, Sandra Naas. The board met for the first time under Evers’ complete control Wednesday and elected Evers appointee Bill Smith as its new chairman.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Finding the USS Wisconsin's connection to the Badger State
NBC 26 anchor MacLeod Hageman toured the USS Wisconsin and is searching for the ship's connection to the state of Wisconsin.
communityjournal.net
On Roe anniversary, Wisconsin doctors, lawsuit plaintiff call for state’s top court to overturn near-total abortion ban, protect patients
MADISON Wis. – Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to an abortion, Wisconsin physicians today called on the state Supreme Court to rule in favor of a lawsuit to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on nearly all abortions. Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OB/GYN from Green Bay and member of CTP’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce, is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
wisfarmer.com
From the farm to the Capitol, farmers advocate for ag in government
From residential development encroaching into agriculture areas, to fears of farmers polluting ground water or ruining local roads, farmers have found themselves in the crosshairs of those who have misconceptions about their rural neighbors who make a living from the land and raising animals. Add to the stress of skyrocketing...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
fox47.com
Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wisconsin Timber Company Fined for Back Wages and Civil Penalties
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. According to Rich Kremer with...
Comments / 18