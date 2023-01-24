Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was unanimously voted in by his party as Jacinda Ardern’s successor, just a few days after her shock resignation.On Sunday, the 64 MPs of the ruling Labour Party voted in favour of Mr Hipkins, who was the only nominee to replace Ms Ardern. The two walked side-by-side through the halls of parliament before the caucus vote, which was largely a formality.Mr Hipkins, who will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, used his first speech after the vote to thank his “very good friend”...

5 DAYS AGO