Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Hillary Clinton Says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Showed the World 'a New Model of Powerful Leadership'
The former U.S. secretary of state shared kind words about the departing New Zealand leader, who announced her resignation suddenly on Wednesday Hillary Clinton is showing her respect for departing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The former U.S. secretary of state, 75, called Ardern, 42, "a true stateswoman" as she shared a tribute to the youngest female head of government in the world, who made the sudden announcement of her resignation on Thursday. "Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through...
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s new prime minister as he condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of Jacinda Ardern
Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was unanimously voted in by his party as Jacinda Ardern’s successor, just a few days after her shock resignation.On Sunday, the 64 MPs of the ruling Labour Party voted in favour of Mr Hipkins, who was the only nominee to replace Ms Ardern. The two walked side-by-side through the halls of parliament before the caucus vote, which was largely a formality.Mr Hipkins, who will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, used his first speech after the vote to thank his “very good friend”...
Jacinda Ardern’s resignation prompts new questions over Trudeau’s future
Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation last week has prompted fresh questions over the future of Justin Trudeau, another liberal prime minister with celebrity-like status whose popularity has waned in recent months. Ardern has won praise – and criticism – for her decision to step down ahead of an October election...
China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill
China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
Two-thirds of Britons say Prince Harry damaged national security by revealing Taliban kills
Two-thirds of Britons think Prince Harry damaged national security by revealing that he killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan, exclusive polling for The Independent has found.The Duke of Sussex drew criticism in military quarters for sharing his “number” in the recently released memoir Spare. Harry said it was important for him to detail his army experiences and denied he was boasting but fellow veterans said his remarks were “ill-judged” and he was accused of putting the royal family in danger.The British public fears the duke may have put the whole country in danger with his remarks, which have already been...
Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary
The Indian government has invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002. Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ABC News
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
Asylum-seeking families with children could face removal from UK to Rwanda
Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Brazil, Kenya, the US – tech giants are putting democracy in peril the world over | Odanga Madung
Billions of us are due to vote in the next two years as the scourge of online misinformation grows ever worse. It’s time to regulate
US News and World Report
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
Sand Hills Express
U.S. “concerned” over South Africa’s looming war games with Russia
Johannesburg — Next month, on the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, South Africa will be hosting Russian and Chinese forces for a joint naval exercise. The timing of the drills — which were apparently planned during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine — have the U.S. “concerned,” and will at the very least present South Africa with a diplomatic challenge as the world marks a year of brutal warfare with no end in sight.
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
Comments / 0