Hillary Clinton Says New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Showed the World 'a New Model of Powerful Leadership'

The former U.S. secretary of state shared kind words about the departing New Zealand leader, who announced her resignation suddenly on Wednesday Hillary Clinton is showing her respect for departing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The former U.S. secretary of state, 75, called Ardern, 42, "a true stateswoman" as she shared a tribute to the youngest female head of government in the world, who made the sudden announcement of her resignation on Thursday. "Jacinda Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through...
The Independent

Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s new prime minister as he condemns ‘abhorrent’ abuse of Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was unanimously voted in by his party as Jacinda Ardern’s successor, just a few days after her shock resignation.On Sunday, the 64 MPs of the ruling Labour Party voted in favour of Mr Hipkins, who was the only nominee to replace Ms Ardern. The two walked side-by-side through the halls of parliament before the caucus vote, which was largely a formality.Mr Hipkins, who will be officially sworn into his new role on Wednesday, used his first speech after the vote to thank his “very good friend”...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
The Independent

Two-thirds of Britons say Prince Harry damaged national security by revealing Taliban kills

Two-thirds of Britons think Prince Harry damaged national security by revealing that he killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan, exclusive polling for The Independent has found.The Duke of Sussex drew criticism in military quarters for sharing his “number” in the recently released memoir Spare. Harry said it was important for him to detail his army experiences and denied he was boasting but fellow veterans said his remarks were “ill-judged” and he was accused of putting the royal family in danger.The British public fears the duke may have put the whole country in danger with his remarks, which have already been...
The Guardian

India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002. Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked...
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ABC News

Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
The Guardian

Asylum-seeking families with children could face removal from UK to Rwanda

Families with children seeking asylum in the UK are being considered for forced removal to Rwanda, according to a Home Office minister. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told an evidence session at parliament’s women and equalities committee on Wednesday that, while there were no plans to remove unaccompanied child asylum seekers to the east African country, families with children are being considered for removal.
US News and World Report

Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
Sand Hills Express

U.S. “concerned” over South Africa’s looming war games with Russia

Johannesburg — Next month, on the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, South Africa will be hosting Russian and Chinese forces for a joint naval exercise. The timing of the drills — which were apparently planned during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine — have the U.S. “concerned,” and will at the very least present South Africa with a diplomatic challenge as the world marks a year of brutal warfare with no end in sight.

