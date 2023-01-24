Read full article on original website
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
Stocks drift as strong week for Wall Street heads for close
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are drifting Friday as a strong week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a quiet close. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after flipping between small gains and losses through the morning. It's on pace for its third winning week in the last four and near its highest level since the start of December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, at 34,003, as of noon Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% higher.
Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'
(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment
NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
Japan, Netherlands to Join U.S. in Restricting Chip Equipment Exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to...
Wells Fargo CEO Scharf's 2022 Pay Unchanged at $24.5 Million
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2022 was unchanged at $24.5 million, the Wall Street bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Scharf's compensation consisted of $2.5 million in base salary, $5.4 million in cash incentive, $10.8 million long-term performance share...
China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
Panama Won't Allow Canada's First Quantum to Expand Its Copper Mine Operations
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Panama will not allow Canada's First Quantum to expand the area of its existing copper mining operations, the deputy environment minister told Reuters, stressing the government's opposition to what it said was a request from the firm for more land. The comments from Deputy Minister Diana Laguna...
Dollar Ticks up Ahead of Central Bank Meetings Next Week
LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar edged up on Friday to pull away from multi-month lows against the euro and sterling, as investors began to train their sights on a slew of major central bank meetings next week. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are all due...
China Domestic Tourism Picks up Over Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End
BEIJING (Reuters) - Almost a quarter more domestic Chinese tourism trips have been made during this year's Lunar New Year holiday, while cross-border travel more than doubled in the first six days of the week-long break following the end of strict COVID-19 curbs. A total of 308 million tourism trips...
India's Tata Motors Surges 8% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, India's No.3 carmaker by volume, rose as much as 8.2% to a more-than-four-month high on Friday after the company reported its first quarterly profit in two years. The stock posted its biggest intraday jump in over 8 months, before easing to trade up...
Taiwan Appoints New, British-Educated Intelligence Chief
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a new intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai's office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...
Survey: About 900 Million People Wanted to Migrate in 2021
People’s desire to flee to another country was the highest in a decade in 2021, amid a second straight year of coronavirus-related limits on movement, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday. The new poll – Gallup’s first global estimate on migration attitudes since 2018 – found that 16%...
Africa Needs to Learn to Feed Itself, Says Senegal President
DAKAR (Reuters) -Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation's capital for a summit on Wednesday. The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a...
Power Surge Crashes Pakistan Grid, Plunging Millions Into Darkness
ISLAMABAD/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Pakistan's generators produced more power than was required on Monday, causing voltage fluctuations that culminated in a system collapse that plunged 220 million people into darkness, an internal government document reviewed by Reuters showed. Complete grid failures are rare, and operators of modern grids count local shocks from...
