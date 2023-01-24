NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are drifting Friday as a strong week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a quiet close. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after flipping between small gains and losses through the morning. It's on pace for its third winning week in the last four and near its highest level since the start of December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, at 34,003, as of noon Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% higher.

23 MINUTES AGO