San Diego, CA

californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point In Time Count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m. The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March

SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
