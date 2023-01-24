Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Coronado Beach offers the finest of beach living.MoonCoronado, CA
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Related
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
kusi.com
City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point In Time Count
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m. The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel,...
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March
SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
'Point in Time' count to give glimpse into San Diego homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO — The signs of our homelessness crisis in San Diego are everywhere, and it looks to be worsening. On Thursday, the Point In Time count of the unsheltered population will help us understand how big the problem is. More than 1,500 volunteers moved around the county to...
Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers
SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa...
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
North County Report: Encinitas Already Bars Gas Stoves in New Homes
Cable news recently ignited with talk of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, but Encinitas has been playing with the idea since 2021. Encinitas was the first city in the county, and one of only a few in Southern California, to implement a ban on gas-powered stoves, heaters, clothes dryers and other appliances in new residential and commercial construction.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1