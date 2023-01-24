ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills homeowner recognized for making his home as fire-resistant as possible

By Rob McMillan via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0vF0_0kP3hsGr00

While there's no such thing as a fire-proof home, one home located in Chino Hills might be as close to one as you can possibly get.

Over the past year and a half, homeowner O.P. Almaraz made many alterations to his home on Rock Ridge Way. Consequently, it's the first home to get the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation from the non-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

"I live right along the hillside, and anyone who lives along that area is eventually going to be evacuated," said Almaraz. "So, I decided you know what, I'm going to protect my home as best I possibly could."

Almaraz experienced an evacuation firsthand in October 2020, when the Blue Ridge Fire ignited the hills behind his property.

"When I started to see the hillside glowing, I decided it was time for us to get out," he said.

While his home did survive, Almaraz said he didn't want to take any chances in the future. His home was insured by the California FAIR Plan, so he knew that if his home was damaged there might not be much in the way of coverage.

"For me, I want to protect what we have here, versus having to rebuild it all over again."

Most of the improvements he made were do-it-yourself projects. They included covering his gutters to prevent the buildup of leaves, protecting his attic vents with mesh and moving all of his bushes at least five feet away from the outside walls of his home.

"The wall, the shutters, the garage doors, all of the features on the house are non-combustible," said Anne Cope of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

"It's not actually the flames that are marching toward the house, it's the embers," Cope said. "They swirl right next to the house and ignite landscaping, or penetrate through the attic vents and they light structure from the inside out.

"Most Californians already have a class A roof. You can install mesh over your attic vents to keep the embers out."

Rich Snyder, a retired fire marshal who now works with Allied Disaster Defense, said building codes have gone a long way in protecting future homes. But the owners of homes that are decades old should consider making some of the improvements that Almaraz made to his home.

"Wildfires are going to happen, it's part of nature, so the goal is when the fire does hit, is my house still going to be there?" said Snyder.

"This is a perfect example of a home that's built to survive the fire."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County shelter battling ‘deadly’ disease outbreak; foster homes desperately needed

Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is currently in the middle of an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. The Department of Animal Services says at least 13 dogs at the Jurupa Valley shelter have tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, aka strep zoo, a bacterial respiratory infection. Since the beginning of […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates

The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy

Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy