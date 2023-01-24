NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.

