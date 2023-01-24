Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries
Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
Minor scrapes reported in vehicle vs pedestrian collision in Atascadero
Only minor scrapes were reported when a juvenile was hit by a car while crossing the street in Atascadero Thursday morning.
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and
NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: County Turns Goleta Bay Into a Lifeless Dump
Santa Barbara County has options for where to dump excess mud and debris after major rains, yet they choose Goleta Bay apparently because it seems to be the easiest to get dump trucks and bulldozers into and out of. In doing so, they turn a thriving ecosystem into a wasteland,...
Santa Maria Police investigating a Jan. 23 fatal traffic collision on Main Street
Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic collision at Main Street and Kathleen Court on Jan 23 at 6:44 p.m., a 21 year old driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Santa Maria Police investigating a Jan. 23 fatal traffic collision on Main Street appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
Isla Vista burglar arrested on multiple felony charges
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Isla Vista resident on several felony charges in relation to a burglary that occured at the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on Jan. 20. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts, was charged with three felony charges of burglary,...
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 16-22
On Jan. 16, Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Jan. 16, Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
Man robs Paso Robles BevMo
Police are looking for a man who robbed BevMo in Paso Robles this week. It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
SLO County driver able to walk away from severe crash on Highway 1
The crash left the car mangled in a ditch off the highway.
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara police say officers patrolling along the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard ended up detaining a man for a municipal code violation.
Windows smashed at downtown SLO restaurant. Police ask for help identifying suspect
The man allegedly broke windows around 10:40 p.m., police say.
Paso Robles police searching for man who robbed BevMo liquor store. Have you seen him?
The suspect passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money, police said.
Noozhawk
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26
A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
Popular Orcutt bakery struggling to reopen after suffering extensive flood damage
A locally-owned Orcutt bakery is struggling to reopen after being damaged from flooding earlier this month. The post Popular Orcutt bakery struggling to reopen after suffering extensive flood damage appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Residents Displaced in Goleta Home Fire
Goleta residents are currently displaced following a structure fire late Tuesday morning. At 11:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road for a reported fire called in by a neighbor. When crews arrived on the scene then found a flames and smoke coming...
Lane closures lifted on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans lifted the number two northbound Highway 101 lane closure from San Ysidro to Carrillo, which earlier caused bumper-to-bumper traffic in and around the area. The post Lane closures lifted on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Arroyo Grande
CAL FIRE SLO responded to a report of a horse that was stuck in mud in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon.
