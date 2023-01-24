ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Serial Burglar for String of Commercial Burglaries

Santa Barbara police have arrested a convicted serial burglar they believe is responsible for another string of burglaries targeting businesses in downtown Santa Barbara over the past three months. The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz, was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on four...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
Daily Nexus

Isla Vista burglar arrested on multiple felony charges

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Isla Vista resident on several felony charges in relation to a burglary that occured at the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive on Jan. 20. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts, was charged with three felony charges of burglary,...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 16-22

On Jan. 16, Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Jan. 16, Samantha Davidson, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26

A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Residents Displaced in Goleta Home Fire

Goleta residents are currently displaced following a structure fire late Tuesday morning. At 11:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road for a reported fire called in by a neighbor. When crews arrived on the scene then found a flames and smoke coming...
GOLETA, CA

