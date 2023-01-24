Read full article on original website
Tesla takes step towards FSD Beta in Europe with ADAS test operator job openings
Elon Musk has been open about the idea that Tesla’s valuation in the future would likely rely on whether the company could perfect its Full Sef-Driving and Autopilot technology or not. With this in mind, the rollout of FSD Beta and other critical functions to numerous areas across the globe is crucial.
During its Q4 2022 earnings, Tesla executives definitively put demand concerns to rest
Over the years, Tesla has transformed itself from a money-losing EV startup to an established, money-making electric vehicle behemoth. But despite the company’s domination in countries like the United States, arguments about Tesla’s alleged demand concerns have proven pervasive. This was especially the case last year, as TSLA...
Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT gains first U.S. approval for Level 3 system
Mercedes-Benz has officially received certification to operate its SAE Level 3 autonomous driving system, DRIVE PILOT, in Nevada, making it the first brand to do so in the United States. Mercedes first launched its DRIVE PILOT system at the end of 2021. Then they began shipping vehicles with the capability...
Tesla’s next-gen platform details to be discussed on Investor Day this March
The wait is almost over. After a long period of speculation, leaks, and rumors, it appears that some concrete details about Tesla’s next-gen vehicle platform are about to be announced. Tesla has grand plans for the coming years, with the company aiming to reach 20 million vehicles per year...
Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms 4680 battery cells will be used for stationary storage
During his speech to Gigafactory Nevada employees about the facility’s $3.6 billion expansion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a very interesting tidbit of information. The company’s 4680 cells would not just be used for electric cars — they would eventually be used for Tesla Energy’s battery storage products as well.
Tesla ramps up hiring at Megapack factory
Tesla is ramping up hiring at its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California. The automaker and energy company has several engineering positions it’s trying to fill as it focuses on meeting the demand for its utility-scale battery energy storage systems. In late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated...
Tesla stock rebounds 50 percent in less than one month in 2023
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up 50 percent less than a month into 2023. The spike in the company’s stock price follows a sharp downturn that occurred in 2022. Last year, Tesla stock fell sharply, losing over 60 percent of its value. Due to widespread unfavorable conditions in the tech and automotive sectors, Tesla felt the losses due to increased vehicle prices, delays in some company products, and CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success
While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
Tesla 4680 battery plant in Giga Nevada to ramp up to 500 GWh long-term: Elon Musk
Tesla is definitely ramping up its marketing efforts, with the company’s social media teams actively posting new content on several platforms. This was particularly evident on YouTube, where a video of Elon Musk’s recent speech to Gigafactory Nevada employees about the facility’s expansion was shared. Musk proved...
Tesla ramps 4680 cell production at Giga Nevada
Tesla is ramping 4680 cell production at Gigafactory Nevada. The company recently announced a $3.6 billion new investment in Giga Nevada which will go towards growing the factory’s footprint, more employees, a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory, and a Semi factory. Tesla plans to hire 6,500 full-time employees at...
Tesla in talks with Mexico for facility, but no deal finalized yet: official
A recent statement from a Mexican official has revealed that while Tesla and the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon are in talks for a potential facility in the area, an agreement about the project is yet to be finalized. Reports about Tesla’s potential facility in Mexico emerged last year...
Tesla Insurance data has driven changes to vehicle design: Elon Musk
Tesla Insurance data is proving very valuable for the electric vehicle maker, so much so that some changes to the company’s vehicles have been implemented because of it. During the recently-held fourth quarter and full-year earnings call, Tesla investors asked CFO Zachary Kirkhorn when Tesla Insurance would become big enough to warrant details in the company’s financials. Kirkhorn noted that it’s probably going to take some time before Tesla Insurance grows to the point where it needs disclosures, but even in its current state, it has already been very useful.
LG Energy Solution in “active discussions” with Tesla for battery supply from AZ plant
LG Energy Solution (LGES) noted on Friday that it is currently engaged in “active discussions” with Tesla and other electric vehicle companies to provide batteries from its planned factory in Arizona. The battery supplier’s comments were shared in a conference call. While the company did not provide...
Ford Mobile Service offering launches nationwide
Ford has announced that it will expand its mobile service nationwide, allowing customers to have their vehicles repaired by a Ford Pro at their homes. One thing direct-to-consumer automakers have learned is that offering quick and effective service is a significant challenge when you lack physical locations. In response, automakers...
New York City pushes Uber & Lyft fleets to be zero-emissions by 2030
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030 during his State of the City speech on Thursday. The plans are expected to affect the estimated 100,000 for-hire vehicles operating within the city. Mayor Adams noted in his...
Tesla Cybertruck to enter limited production this Summer
Tesla Cybertruck limited production is set to begin this Summer, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q4 2022 Earnings Call on Wednesday evening. During Tesla’s Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, Musk and Co. were asked whether the all-electric Cybertruck was still slated for production by early 2023. Musk responded:
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta pool balloons to ~400,000 users
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta pool has ballooned to over 400,000 total users, a drastic increase from the 160,000 users it said were in the program in late September. In its Q4 and Full Year 2022 Shareholder Deck, the automaker described the growth:. “We have now released FSD beta to...
Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease
The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.
Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil
After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
Aptera makes DC fast-charging standard with launch edition vehicle
Aptera has announced that its upcoming launch edition vehicle will come standard with DC fast charging, and is now technically capable of using Tesla Superchargers. Since its inception, a major hurdle for the Aptera design team has been the vehicle’s charging. Both Aptera CEOs have shared their distaste for the CCS charging plug (going as far as petitioning against it). While the Tesla charger was ideal for their use case, for the longest time, they lacked the ability to legally use it or the technology to charge with it at all. But thanks to recent jumps in engineering and Tesla’s release of the “North American Charging Standard” (NACS), Aptera is more ready than ever.
