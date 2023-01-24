ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

San Marcos Girls Hold Off Santa Barbara for Rivalry Victory, 47-39

San Marcos jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Santa Barbara High, 47-39, in a crosstown Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday at the Thunderhut. Mia Martinez-Tomatis led three Royals in double figures with 13 points, Riley Welch scored 11 points and Mariia Shytkova...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Emma Gilbert Scores 8 goals to Lead Dos Pueblos at SoCal Invite, Santa Barbara Splits Games

Emma Gilbert scored a season-high eight goals to lead the Dos Pueblos to a 15-7 win over Mira Costa in the opening round of the SoCal Girls Invite Thursday. Alina King dished out six assists and Megan Garner knocked away 14 blocks for the Chargers. They led by five at 11-6 going into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 4-1 advantage in the final frame.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday

The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
OXNARD, CA
Late Goal Gives Pacifica Win over Dos Pueblos Boys, 2-1

The Dos Pueblos boys opened the scoring two minutes in, but Pacifica came back for a 2-1 win over the Chargers in a Channel League match on the road Thursday. In the second minute, Fin Silver and Noe Piña Duarte played a ball back and forth from a corner kick before Duarte crossed it in the middle to Matthew Sillers, who then scored the opening goal.
GOLETA, CA
Dos Pueblos Boys Hold off Pacifica for a 46-44 Win

The Dos Pueblos boys held off Pacifica at the end of a roller-coaster Channel League game Wednesday for a 46-44 win. Both teams were able to take leads of up to six points during the game, but the other would then go on a run to tie or take the lead.
PACIFICA, CA
Cate Uses 15-0 Run in 3rd Quarter to Pull Away From Bishop Diego, 56-42

With standout player Babacar Pouye back in the flow after an injury, the Cate boys basketball team is finding its rhythm and winning games. The Rams broke open a close game with a 15-0 run in the third quarter at Bishop Diego and ran away with a 56-42 Tri-Valley League victory over the host Cardinals in a chilly Brick House Gym on Wednesday night.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Goalie Megan Garner Shuts Out Buena in 16-0 Charger Win

The Dos Pueblos girls bounced back from their first Channel League loss Tuesday by shutting out Buena at home on Wednesday with a 16-0 rout. Megan Garner held the shutout against the visitors, including 12 blocks and two steals. Emma Gilbert, in her last home league game, led the offense...
GOLETA, CA
Basketball: San Marcos Girls Suffer Third Straight League Loss

San Marcos had a tough shooting night and suffered a 42-35 Channel League girls basketball loss at Buena on Tuesday night. “We got off to a slow start offensively tonight, missing layups and shots that as a team we normally knock down,” said coach Tiffany Simms. “Defensively we played a solid game and held their top scorer Karisma Lewis to only four points. But weren’t able to shut down the next man up.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Marcos Falls to Hot-Shooting Buena, 82-58

The San Marcos boys ran into a hot-shooting Buena team Wednesday night in Channel League action, losing 82-58 on Senior Night at Maury Halleck Gym. Five 3-pointers in the first quarter helped Buena to a 21-14 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs expanded the lead to 15 at halftime, 44-29.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Three Santa Ynez Wrestlers Honored on Senior Night

The Santa Ynez boys wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in a 43-36 loss to Santa Maria — going 7-1 in contested matches but forfeiting at six weights. “This loss was bittersweet for the Pirates,” said coach Chantalle Castellanos. “Although the score shows a loss, we have to count this as a win for our small varsity squad.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69

For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
HONOLULU, HI
UCSB Picked to Win Big West by D1Baseball

UC Santa Barbara baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

