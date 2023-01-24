Jeremy Ruehlemann dead: Model dies aged 27 as Christian Siriano pays tribute to ‘one of my muses’

FASHION model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died at the age of just 27.

Well-known designer Christian Siriano paid tribute to the New Jersey native as "one of my muses".

Rising star Jeremy Ruehlemann has died aged 27 Credit: Getty

Tributes have been paid to the 'most beautiful man' Credit: Getty

“I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,” Siriano captioned the post.

“This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what.

"He inspired me and I will love him forever."

Ruehlemann was from New Jersey and worked as a camp counselor, his LinkedIn profile states.

He studied psychology at university before leaving in 2017 for a career in modeling.

The rising star modeled for brands such as John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham, and Atelier Cillian.

He also appeared in GQ and Playhaus Magazine and worked with Superdry and Perry Ellis.

His last Instagram post was a behind-the-scenes picture from what appeared to be a photo shoot with Tommy Hilfiger brand with the caption: "Bts with Tommy."

Andy Hilfiger wrote "so sorry" in the comments after the model's death followed by an emoji of praying hands.

Tributes have poured in from the fashion world after his death.

Celebrity makeup artist also Hung Vanngo said he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"He made such a large impact on everyone he met," he said.

"In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever."

Stylist Luis Rodriguez posted photos that he had just taken of Ruehlemann over the weekend.

He hailed him as a " A FAB model and sweet man."

Jason Kanner with Soul Artist Management confirmed Ruehlemann's death and paid tribute to him.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away," he wrote alongside several professional photos of him.

"Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him.

"His excitement over a big booking his optimism when something didn’t work out.

"When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind. Jeremy you will be missed."