Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ARE - 1/27/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC (ARE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ARE rates highest using our Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.
Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP (FLIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RWO
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: RWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.28, changing hands as high as $44.48 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Top Dividend Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know
To kick off, dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payments, known as dividends, can provide a steady stream of income for investors. With that, dividend investing is the strategy of focusing on stocks that pay dividends, in order to generate a consistent return on investment.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Navios Maritime Partners, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aegon, Cowen and Sanofi
Chicago, IL – January 26, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, Aegon N.V. AEG, Cowen Inc. COWN and Sanofi SNY. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now. Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent...
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Should You Buy Graco (GGG) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Graco GGG may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Graco is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bank7 is one of 871...
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
