Benton County, WA

City has a funding wish list

HERMISTON – Hermiston has several projects it plans to ask the 2023 Oregon Legislature to fund. One of them is a personal favorite of Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan. It’s the Gettman Road/Railway Alternative Transportation Enhancement, which would provide a second east-west route through Hermiston on the south side.
Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education

REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
Court dismisses Gooldy murder case over lack of documents

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are being dropped against 56-year-old Joe Cruz-Garza relating to the murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy, according to Franklin County Court documents. The case was dismissed “without prejudice” on January 26, 2023 due to the lack of final autopsy and toxicology reports. This means the case can be re-filed, allowing for further legal proceedings.
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover’s life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
Local leaders decry shooting that left 3 dead in Yakima

As police try to make sense of an early morning shooting at a Yakima convenience store that left three dead Tuesday, local leaders and lawmakers shared messages for those affected, with some calling for policy changes to address gun violence. The Yakima Association of Faith Communities organized a moment of...
Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. “This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it’s happening in every community. My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. If we’re serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws.”
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
Tri-Cities K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is equipping all of its K-9 handlers with first aid kits, according to a Facebook post from KPD. The Kennewick Fire Department reportedly helped donate supplies. The first aid kits will be worn by handlers wherever K-9 officers are, according to KPD....
Crews respond to house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
