Read full article on original website
Related
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City has a funding wish list
HERMISTON – Hermiston has several projects it plans to ask the 2023 Oregon Legislature to fund. One of them is a personal favorite of Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan. It’s the Gettman Road/Railway Alternative Transportation Enhancement, which would provide a second east-west route through Hermiston on the south side.
yaktrinews.com
Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education
REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
610KONA
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
FOX 11 and 41
Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington
ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW). The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded...
FOX 11 and 41
Court dismisses Gooldy murder case over lack of documents
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are being dropped against 56-year-old Joe Cruz-Garza relating to the murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy, according to Franklin County Court documents. The case was dismissed “without prejudice” on January 26, 2023 due to the lack of final autopsy and toxicology reports. This means the case can be re-filed, allowing for further legal proceedings.
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Would You Pay $3000 for a 1-Bedroom Apartment in Tri-Cities?
Oh, boy. I am so glad I bought my house when I did. The housing market has been insane for buyers since 2020 but what about tenants looking to move into 1-bedroom apartments? That should be reasonably priced, right? Wrong!. Last year, I took a deep dive and searched through...
FOX 11 and 41
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover’s life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local leaders decry shooting that left 3 dead in Yakima
As police try to make sense of an early morning shooting at a Yakima convenience store that left three dead Tuesday, local leaders and lawmakers shared messages for those affected, with some calling for policy changes to address gun violence. The Yakima Association of Faith Communities organized a moment of...
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
FOX 11 and 41
Regional leaders and politicians react to Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Regional politicians are making statements following a shooting that left three people dead and the suspect in a SWAT standoff in Yakima. “This is heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is an epidemic—it’s happening in every community. My heart is with the Yakima community, but thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. If we’re serious about tackling violent crime, we need strong federal gun safety laws.”
KIMA TV
Two-vehicle crash kills one person in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 24 in Benton County. On Jan. 26, just after 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 24 near milepost 42, about 20 miles west of West Richland.
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is equipping all of its K-9 handlers with first aid kits, according to a Facebook post from KPD. The Kennewick Fire Department reportedly helped donate supplies. The first aid kits will be worn by handlers wherever K-9 officers are, according to KPD....
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Comments / 0