Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Millennial Money: Rekindle fizzling financial resolutions
Whether your New Year’s resolutions were to save more, spend less or pay off debt, life might already be getting in the way. Unpredictable expenses early in the year can complicate your goals, but they don’t have to knock you completely off course. Creating sustainable goals can put you in a better financial position next year. Here are some ways to get your money moves back on track this year, including getting more specific, setting up regular check-ins, automating some processes and being flexible in the face of setbacks and unpredictable expenses.
Elon Musk’s tweeting style seizes spotlight in Tesla trial
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s impulsive and sometimes inflammatory usage of Twitter has taken center stage in a trial focused on whether he misled investors with his 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private, a proposal that rapidly unraveled. The spotlight on Musk’s tweeting habits came a day after the 51-year-old billionaire completed three days of defiant testimony in which he told a nine-member jury why he believed he could have pulled off a potential Tesla buyout that he tweeted about in 2018. Musk posted the tweets that got him into trouble a few weeks after investors urged him to stay off Twitter.
